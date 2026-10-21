Why Uganda Airlines is routing new Ghana flights through Nigeria

Uganda Airlines will launch Entebbe-Accra flights via Lagos on October 27, 2026, as it expands into West Africa and seeks to turn Entebbe International Airport into a regional aviation hub.

Uganda Airlines will launch four weekly Entebbe-Accra flights through Lagos, Nigeria, on October 27, 2026.

The airline will use a Boeing 737-800 leased from Ethiopian Airlines and offer promotional return fares starting at $550.

Uganda Airlines plans to introduce daily Entebbe-Kigali flights on November 18, expanding its network to 19 destinations.

The national carrier aims to strengthen African trade, tourism and passenger connections while expanding its aircraft fleet.

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Uganda Airlines will begin flights to Ghana on October 27, 2026, using its existing Lagos route to connect Entebbe to Accra as it seeks to attract more passengers and strengthen trade between East and West Africa.

The national carrier will operate four flights a week using a Boeing 737-800 aircraft leased from Ethiopian Airlines. The service will stop in Lagos, Nigeria, before proceeding to Ghana's capital, Accra.

Although the airline has marketed the service as a direct connection, passengers will make a stopover in Lagos. The arrangement allows Uganda Airlines to expand into Ghana without introducing a separate nonstop service from Entebbe.

The airline already serves Lagos and Abuja in Nigeria. By extending its Lagos flights to Accra, it hopes to attract passengers from both countries while building enough demand to support its West African operations.

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Uganda Airlines has advertised promotional return tickets starting at $550, offering travellers another option alongside Kenya Airways and Ethiopian Airlines.

The two competing airlines currently connect passengers between Uganda and Ghana through Nairobi and Addis Ababa.

Kenya Airways charges between Shs 2.4 million and Shs 3.8 million for return tickets, while Ethiopian Airlines fares range from Shs 2.2 million to Shs 3.3 million. Prices depend on demand and booking dates.

The new service forms part of Uganda Airlines' plan to turn Entebbe International Airport into a major transit hub connecting African destinations with Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Acting chief executive officer Girma Wake said the airline wants to attract passengers travelling between regions rather than depend on those whose journeys begin or end in Uganda.

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“We were having flights that were coming from Bombay, Dubai, and London, connecting to nowhere. Now we have made that possible,” Wake said.

Under the arrangement, passengers arriving from West Africa will connect through Entebbe to destinations such as India, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Tanzania.

The airline has also adjusted its flight schedules to allow passengers arriving on international services to connect with regional departures.

Works and Transport minister Fred Byamukama said inadequate air connections have limited trade and tourism between East and West Africa.

He believes improved access to both regions could create investment opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which seeks to promote trade among African countries.

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For Ugandan traders, the Ghana route could ease travel to West African markets while opening opportunities for tourism and cargo transport.

The airline also plans to introduce daily flights between Entebbe and Kigali, Rwanda, on November 18, 2026. It will use Bombardier CRJ900 aircraft on the route. Nilepost+1

The Accra and Kigali services will increase Uganda Airlines' network to 19 destinations across Africa, Asia, the Middle East and Europe, including London Gatwick.

The expansion comes as the government pursues a Shs 3.7 trillion investment plan to increase the airline's fleet and improve operations.

Uganda Airlines has announced plans to acquire new Boeing aircraft to address capacity shortages that have disrupted some regional and long-haul services.

The carrier also intends to acquire two dedicated cargo aircraft to transport agricultural exports and other goods.

However, its expansion comes amid operational challenges.

Uganda Airlines recently suspended flights to Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo over health concerns. It also halted services to Dubai following the outbreak of armed conflict in the region.

Flights to Dubai have since resumed, while Kinshasa remains suspended.