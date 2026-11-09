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Kisoro University freshman stabbed to death while in night out watching Manchester-Aston Villa game

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 12:07 - 09 November 2026
Isaiah Byamugisha
Police in Kisoro District have launched a manhunt following the fatal stabbing of 24-year-old university student Isaiah Byamugisha. The IT freshman was killed on his way home after watching Manchester United's 4-4 draw with Aston Villa and visiting a nightclub.
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Police in Kisoro District have launched a manhunt for unknown assailants who stabbed a 24-year-old university student to death after he watched a Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa.

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The deceased, identified as Isaiah Byamugisha, was a first-year student pursuing a bachelor's degree in Information Technology at Metropolitan International University, Kisoro Campus.

Byamugisha hailed from Ndeba Village in Kihihi Town, Kanungu District. He was found lying in a pool of blood with stab wounds to his chest.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the student left home on Sunday, November 8, 2026, to watch the English Premier League encounter between Manchester United and Aston Villa, which ended in a 4-4 draw.

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He later visited Misty The Pics nightclub in Kisoro Town, where he spent part of the night.

Reports indicate that Byamugisha left the nightclub between 3am and 4am on Monday, November 9, 2026, before unknown attackers allegedly stabbed him.

Local media quoted his friend, Sirini Muhwezi, stating that Byamugisha had sent him an audio message shortly before his death.

Kigezi Regional Police spokesperson SP Nelson Tumushiime confirmed the incident, saying detectives had opened investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the student's death.

"We have learnt that he, after the Premier League game, was in the club last night having leisure time," Tumushiime said.

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He warned residents against excessive drinking and walking alone at night, saying such behaviour could expose them to attacks.

"It is a wake up call to our people that over enjoyment brings a lot of excitement which can be bad. Also overdrinking is a problem here. People over drink and then move alone at night in isolated areas," he said.

"We as a police cannot be everywhere. We urge the people to care for personal security, and try to move in groups."

No arrests had been made by the time police issued their statement.

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