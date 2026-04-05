Kikuube chairman Banura’s final message stirs grief after fatal crash

Peter Banura’s last public message before his death has taken on painful meaning after news emerged that the Kikuube District LC5 chairperson was killed in a road crash, drawing an outpouring of grief from friends, supporters and other social media users.

Peter Banura’s last public message before his death has taken on painful meaning after news emerged that the Kikuube District LC5 chairperson was killed in a road crash, drawing an outpouring of grief from friends, supporters and other social media users.

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In what is now being seen as his final post, Banura shared an Easter message filled with hope and renewal.

“Alleluia! Christ is risen, His resurrection shines over Kikuube, awakening hope, restoring faith, and blessing every soul with new beginnings.”

The post was accompanied by an Easter card carrying his photograph and a message about growth, unity and pushing Kikuube forward with purpose.

Hours later, news of his death broke, turning what had been a festive and uplifting message into a sombre farewell for many of his followers.

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The contrast between Banura’s hopeful Easter post and the shock of his sudden death appeared to deepen the emotional response online, with many people returning to the message to express disbelief and sorrow.

Peter Banura's last post

Replies filled with grief and disbelief

Several replies to Banura’s post described him as humble, friendly and humane. One user, Paul Okech, wrote: “He was such a humble, friendly and down to earth gentleman. I recall we did our undergraduate at MUBS. May the Lord rest his soul in perfect peace.”

Another user, Victor Peter, posted: “Life is Indeed a complex thing to Understand Rest In Peace.” Eng Nicholas Saloongo also wrote: “Rest well leader God invited you to enjoy this Easter holidays with him.”

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Other replies reflected shock and confusion. One user asked, “What is ‘LIFE’???” while another wrote that no one could believe he was gone.

The reactions painted the picture of a leader whose death caught many people off guard and left his supporters struggling to make sense of it.

Some mourners also pointed to his public conduct, saying his social media posts and replies showed kindness and humanity.

What police said about the crash

Police have since confirmed the accident and identified Banura as the victim.

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According to Police PRO ACP Kituuma Rusoke, “Police in the Albertine South Region are investigating a fatal road traffic crash involving the LC5 Chairperson of Kikuube District, Mr. Banura Peter.”

Rusoke said the incident happened in Butyamba Village in Kikuube Town Council, where Banura was reportedly knocked down by a speeding Toyota Hiace vehicle. He was rushed to Hoima Regional Referral Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.