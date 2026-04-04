This signals that construction will begin soon. Image credit: NilePost.

This signals that construction will begin soon. Image credit: NilePost.

Final notice issued as traders face eviction from source of the Nile

Jinja authorities have issued a final eviction order at the Source of the Nile to allow a major redevelopment project to begin.

Authorities in Jinja have ordered all occupants at the Source of the Nile to vacate immediately, clearing the way for a major redevelopment project.

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In a letter dated April 1, 2026, the Jinja City Council, through Town Clerk Godfrey B. Kisekka, described the directive as a final reminder. The notice follows earlier meetings and communications with operators at the site.

City officials said affected parties had already been advised to leave voluntarily to allow planned works at the historic location, one of Uganda’s key tourism landmarks.

The council also referred to a directive from the Inspectorate of Government issued on September 18, 2025. The order lifted an earlier halt on evictions that had delayed redevelopment. The earlier directive, dated August 19, 2025, had paused the process for review.

Officials said procurement for the next phase of the project is now near completion. This signals that construction will begin soon.

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“The purpose of this communication is therefore to direct you to vacate from Source of the Nile with immediate effect to pave way for the second phase of development,” the letter states.

The project is part of wider government plans to improve tourism infrastructure and attract more visitors.

Copies of the notice were shared with key officials, including the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, the Resident City Commissioner, and Jinja’s political and technical leaders.

Several traders who run craft shops and restaurants have operated at the site for years. They form a key part of the tourism experience in the area.

The directive is likely to trigger fresh discussions and tension with affected operators. Some have previously raised concerns about relocation timelines and compensation.

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