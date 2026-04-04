Yagga rebuilds audience across platforms after losing TikTok account

Yagga has expanded to multiple platforms after losing his TikTok account, reflecting a wider shift among creators to reduce reliance on a single platform.

Content creator Yagga has moved to strengthen his digital presence after losing access to his original TikTok account, shifting focus to multiple platforms to stay connected with his audience.

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Following the setback, Yagga increased his activity on Instagram, Facebook, and X, where he continues to share content and engage with followers.

The shift, he says, has helped him maintain visibility and avoid a complete break in communication with his audience.

Content creator Yagga

He has also launched a new TikTok account, which is gradually gaining traction.

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However, growth on the new account remains slower compared to the reach and following he had previously built.

Content creator Yagga

The incident highlights the growing risks faced by digital creators who depend heavily on a single platform.

Changes in policies, account restrictions, or technical disruptions can quickly affect visibility and income streams.

As a result, many creators are now turning to a multi-platform strategy to reduce risk. By spreading content across several channels, they are better able to protect their audience reach and maintain consistency even when one platform fails.

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