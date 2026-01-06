Kenzo acknowledges Nyamutoro baby bump rumors 

Eddy Kenzo spoke out about is wife Fiona Nyamutoro's baby bump rumours

The claims first emerged last week when images emerged of the minister being helped to try on a traditional attire by Desire Luzinda, and her belly appeared to pop out.

Musician Eddy Kenzo spoke out for the first time about the swirling reports that his wife, the Minister of State for Minerals Fiona Nyamutoro is pregnant.

In an interview yesterday, Kenzo acknowledged the rumours but neither confirmed nor denied them. When prodded by reporters, he simply responded, “Amen, God is good.”

He added, “We are youths and we are protecting the gains,” referencing a political slogan of his party, the National Resistance Movement.

Not the first time

This wouldn't be the first time that the minister has been rumoured expecting. In July 2024, word started swirling about her potentially baking a bun in her oven.

The rumour was fueled by a video that popped on social media of the minister addressing a gathering in Pakwatch District. Rocking in a long-sleeved light and dark floral print dress, the minister looked dazzling.

But the dress’s cinched waistline accentuated something else that did not go unnoticed.