Advertisement

Kenzo acknowledges Nyamutoro baby bump rumors 

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 09:28 - 06 January 2026
Eddy Kenzo spoke out about is wife Fiona Nyamutoro's baby bump rumours
The claims first emerged last week when images emerged of the minister being helped to try on a traditional attire by Desire Luzinda, and her belly appeared to pop out.
Advertisement

Musician Eddy Kenzo spoke out for the first time about the swirling reports that his wife, the Minister of State for Minerals Fiona Nyamutoro is pregnant.

Advertisement

The claims first emerged last weekend when images of the minister was helped to try on a traditional attire by Desire Luzinda, and her belly appeared to pop out.

Eddy Kenzo spoke out about is wife Fiona Nyamutoro's baby bump rumours

In an interview yesterday, Kenzo acknowledged the rumours but neither confirmed nor denied them. When prodded by reporters, he simply responded, “Amen, God is good.”

He added, “We are youths and we are protecting the gains,” referencing a political slogan of his party, the National Resistance Movement.

Advertisement
Eddy Kenzo and Nyamutoro

Not the first time

This wouldn't be the first time that the minister has been rumoured expecting. In July 2024, word started swirling about her potentially baking a bun in her oven.

The rumour was fueled by a video that popped on social media of the minister addressing a gathering in Pakwatch District. Rocking in a long-sleeved light and dark floral print dress, the minister looked dazzling.

Nyamutoro looked dazzling long-sleeved light and dark floral print dress
Nyamutoro looked dazzling long-sleeved light and dark floral print dress
Advertisement

But the dress’s cinched waistline accentuated something else that did not go unnoticed.

From an angle, many on social media thought they saw the minister's belly popping out, sparking pregnancy rumours.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Divert me
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Chicken names 4 singers he wants to ‘eat’, what he'd pay for Recho Rey
Lifestyle
06.01.2026
Chicken names 4 singers he wants to ‘eat’, what he'd pay for Recho Rey
Ex-Twitter CEO reacts to Uganda’s claim it can block his new messaging app
News
06.01.2026
Ex-Twitter CEO reacts to Uganda’s claim it can block his new messaging app
Kenzo acknowledges Nyamutoro baby bump rumors 
Entertainment
06.01.2026
Kenzo acknowledges Nyamutoro baby bump rumors 
Bajjo names top 3 singers of 2025, reveals King Saha’s booking fees
Entertainment
06.01.2026
Bajjo names top 3 singers of 2025, reveals King Saha’s booking fees
Cindy picked to represent Uganda at UN forum
Entertainment
06.01.2026
Cindy picked to represent Uganda at UN forum
Uganda’s Trivia Muhoza named Africa’s frontrunner ahead of Miss World 2026
Entertainment
05.01.2026
Uganda’s Trivia Muhoza named Africa’s frontrunner ahead of Miss World 2026