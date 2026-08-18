Kenneth Mugabi to celebrate 10 years of music with special anniversary concert

Kenneth Mugabi will celebrate 10 years in music with a concert at Ndere Cultural Centre on September 12, 2026.

Kenneth Mugabi will celebrate 10 years in music with a concert at Ndere Cultural Centre on September 12, 2026.

Kenneth Mugabi will mark a decade of music with a V&A Sherry-backed anniversary concert celebrating his journey, fans and contribution to Uganda’s soul music scene.

Ugandan singer-songwriter Kenneth Mugabi received a surprise during a rehearsal session in Bukoto when V&A Sherry Brand Manager Roy Tumwizere announced the brand’s sponsorship of his 10th anniversary concert.

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The concert, scheduled for September 12, 2026, at Ndere Cultural Centre, will celebrate a decade of Mugabi’s music career and his rise as one of Uganda’s leading soul music voices.

More than 30,000 fans watched the live rehearsal session from Marish Studio, where they helped Mugabi select songs for the performance. The singer said the concert is a tribute to the listeners who have supported his music journey over the past 10 years.

Tumwizere said the partnership goes beyond supporting an event, describing it as a celebration of Mugabi’s dedication, creativity and growth as an artist.

“Kenneth Mugabi’s decade-long musical journey represents years of creativity, persistence and commitment to his craft, a story that V&A believes deserves to be recognised and shared,” he said.

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“I am excited about this partnership because, personally, I am a great fan of Mugabi, and V&A Sherry is made for moments like these. Celebrating 10 years is a milestone worth recognising and sharing,” he added.

The partnership reflects V&A Sherry’s focus on supporting cultural experiences and recognising achievements while creating platforms that bring people together.

For Mugabi, the milestone represents more than a celebration of music. It reflects years of success, challenges and the support of fans who have followed his journey from the beginning.

“This concert is special because it doubles as my birthday and is my way of celebrating that journey with everyone who has been part of it from the days of the start of the Kibun’omu album. Having V&A Sherry on board makes the celebration even more special, and I am excited for us to share this moment,” Mugabi said.

During the rehearsal, fans got a preview of the songs expected at the concert, including some of Mugabi’s biggest tracks such as Sanyu, Nkwengomba and Naki. The songs have become part of the memories of many listeners and helped establish his place in Uganda’s music scene.

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Mugabi also hinted at a special guest appearance, revealing that an East African music legend he admires will join him on stage, although he did not disclose the identity.

“V&A has surprised me this morning. I’m also keeping this as a surprise for my fans,” he said.

The concert will celebrate Mugabi’s musical catalogue and his evolution as an artist. V&A Sherry will also create an experience around the event, featuring curated settings, special cocktails and a refined atmosphere for guests.