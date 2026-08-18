Some investors reportedly deposited money after being promised returns through social media promotions

Some investors reportedly deposited money after being promised returns through social media promotions

Police speak out as Ugandans lose access to funds invested in Hut 8

Police investigate alleged Hut 8 investment scam after Ugandans reportedly lose access to funds.

Police warns Ugandans over an alleged online investment platform using the name Hut 8.

Some investors reportedly deposited money after being promised returns through social media promotions.

Legitimate Hut 8 Corporation says it has no authorised investment operations in Uganda.

Police urges victims to report and avoid further payments to suspected fraudsters.

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The Uganda Police Force has warned members of the public about an alleged online investment scheme operating in Uganda under the name “Hut 8”.

Police said on August 18, 2026, that some people were allegedly recruited through social media platforms and encouraged to deposit money with promises of high returns.

The force said some investors have since reported difficulties accessing their accounts or withdrawing their funds.

However, Police said it has not yet received any formal complaints from affected individuals.

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Police also clarified that the legitimate Hut 8 Corporation has distanced itself from the alleged investment activities in Uganda.

The company reportedly stated on its X account that it has no authorised representatives or investment operations soliciting funds in Uganda.

Police said it is working with relevant regulatory and financial sector agencies to investigate the matter, identify those behind the activities and take action against any individuals or entities found responsible.

The force urged people who may have lost money through the platform to report to the nearest Police station.

Affected persons have been advised to provide evidence, including payment records, mobile money and bank transaction details, telephone numbers, social media accounts, online links, screenshots, chat messages and details of people who promoted the platform.

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Police also warned the public against paying additional fees to people claiming they can unlock accounts or process withdrawals.

It cautioned victims against fraudsters who may approach them with promises of recovering lost funds in exchange for upfront payments.