Benita gives back Nameere’s Shs5m, says minister’s video contained untruths

Ugandan TikToker Benita has refunded Shs5 million she received from junior Local Government minister Justine Nameere, saying the minister made claims about her that were not true.

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Benita announced the decision in a post on X after Nameere released a video explaining why she had given her Shs5 million instead of the $10,000 she had earlier promised.

“Today, I decided to refund Hon. Nameere’s money because of the video she made yesterday. I believe the video contained many things that were not true, and I don’t want any misunderstanding between us,” Benita said.

She, however, thanked Nameere for the support she had offered during her troubles in Bahrain.

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“I still want to thank her for everything she has done for me and for the help she gave me. I truly appreciate it, and I wish her all the best. 🙏” she added.

The refund marks the latest turn in a public fallout between the two over financial assistance Nameere promised Benita.

The dispute started after reports emerged that Benita was struggling in Bahrain and had lost her job.

Nameere said Generations Official brought Benita’s situation to her attention and asked her to help.

The minister said she spoke to Benita on the phone and became concerned after she cried and presented her situation as an emergency.

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Nameere then contacted the Foreign Affairs minister to explore how the government could help Benita return to Uganda.

According to Nameere, officials asked Benita to provide documents needed to facilitate her evacuation, but she did not comply.

The minister said her team later questioned Benita’s account of her situation, including claims surrounding the loss of her job.

Nameere had initially promised Benita $10,000, about Shs37 million, but later withheld the money on the advice of her handlers.

“Benita, I am aware that you apologised and it’s not a bad thing. But tell people the truth why you only got Shs5 million instead of $10,000 (about Shs37 million). Because you know the truth,” Nameere said in the video.

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Nameere said Benita later requested Shs5 million to clear a debt in Bahrain. She said her personal assistant transferred the money.

The two later disagreed publicly over the promised financial assistance, with Benita questioning why Nameere had withdrawn the $10,000 offer.

Nameere also rejected claims that she had used Benita’s situation to attract attention on social media.