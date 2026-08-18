KCCA lists alternative routes as Ben Kiwanuka Road closes for construction

KCCA has closed Ben Kiwanuka Road from August 18 to September 5, 2026, to accelerate excavation, rock filling and drainage works ahead of the seasonal rains.

KCCA has closed Ben Kiwanuka Road from August 18 to September 5, 2026, to accelerate excavation, rock filling and drainage works ahead of the seasonal rains.

KCCA has closed Ben Kiwanuka Road from August 18 to September 5, 2026, to accelerate excavation, rock filling and drainage works ahead of the seasonal rains.

Ben Kiwanuka Road closure: KCCA has temporarily closed the busy Kampala city centre road.

Closure period: The restriction runs from August 18 to September 5, 2026.

Road works: Contractors will carry out heavy excavation, rock filling and drainage works.

Alternative routes: Motorists can use Sebaana Road, Sikh Road, Buxton Street, Market Street, Namirembe Road, Entebbe Road, Nsambya Road and other nearby roads.

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Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has temporarily closed Ben Kiwanuka Road to traffic to speed up construction works ahead of the seasonal rains.

The closure takes effect on August 18 and will run until September 5, 2026.

KCCA said contractors need unrestricted access to carry out heavy excavation, rock filling and drainage works along the busy city centre road.

The authority announced the closure in a public notice issued on August 17.

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“KCCA informs the general public that Ben Kiwanuka Road will be temporarily closed to facilitate ongoing carriageway works, including heavy excavation, rockfill, and drainage line works,” the notice reads in part.

KCCA said the closure will allow workers to fast-track the project before the seasonal rains intensify.

The road serves one of Kampala’s busiest commercial areas and connects motorists to several streets in the city centre. The closure is expected to affect motorists, pedestrians and businesses that depend on the route.

KCCA said traffic police will guide motorists during the closure. It will also install warning signs and mark diversion routes.

Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes, including Sebaana Road, Sikh Road, Buxton Street, Burton Street, Market Street and Kiyembe Lane.

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Other alternatives include Ssewanyana Bin Amir Road, Namirembe Road, Entebbe Road, Nsambya Road and Mukwano Road.