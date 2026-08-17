Katikkiro Mayiga praises Zari

Charles Peter Mayiga has praised Zari Hassan’s lessons on fame, professionalism, discipline and accountable leadership, saying her views mirror his own.

Zari Hassan: Charles Peter Mayiga praised lessons drawn from the socialite and businesswoman’s public life.

Fame: Hassan argues that popularity must be converted into something tangible to have lasting value.

Leadership: She says leaders sometimes make difficult decisions that may not please everyone.

Discipline: Mayiga endorsed Hassan’s emphasis on professionalism, consistency, performance and accountability.

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Buganda Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga has praised socialite and businesswoman Zari Hassan for her views on fame, leadership and business.

Mayiga said he picked key lessons from an article about Hassan’s public life published by the Weekend Monitor.

In a social media post, Mayiga highlighted Hassan’s argument that fame has little long-term value unless a person turns it into something tangible.

“Fame is powerful, but it is also temporary if you do not convert it into something tangible,” Hassan was quoted as saying.

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She also argued that popularity may create opportunities, but lasting success requires more than public attention.

“Popularity can open a door, but professionalism, consistency, and discipline are what keep you in the room,” she said.

Mayiga also singled out Hassan’s views on leadership and the difficult decisions that come with responsibility.

“Leadership can be lonely because the decision that protects the business is not always the one that makes everyone happy,” Hassan said.

She added that leaders sometimes have to separate personal relationships from the interests of an organisation.

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“You can love people, support them, and still have to make decisions based on performance, accountability, or the future of the organisation,” she said.

Mayiga said Hassan’s observations reflected his own views on leadership and responsibility.

“The Boss Lady's words sound like they came straight from my mouth 😁,” Mayiga wrote.

Hassan, popularly known as the Boss Lady, has built a public profile around entertainment, business and social media. Her career has also kept her in the public eye in Uganda and South Africa.