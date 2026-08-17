LaDonna Osborn in Uganda for Patience Rwabwogo bishop consecration

LaDonna Osborn has arrived in Uganda ahead of Patience Rwabwogo’s consecration.

LaDonna Osborn has arrived in Uganda ahead of Patience Rwabwogo’s consecration.

Bishop Dr LaDonna C. Osborn has arrived in Uganda to preside over Pastor Patience Rwabwogo’s August 23 consecration as an Episcopal Bishop.

LaDonna Osborn has arrived in Uganda ahead of Patience Rwabwogo’s consecration.

The ceremony will take place on August 23 at Covenant Nations Church in Luzira. Rwabwogo is entering episcopal leadership after 20 years of ministry.

Osborn has also urged Ugandan women to embrace leadership while remaining grounded in their Christian faith.

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International evangelist Bishop Dr LaDonna C. Osborn has arrived in Uganda ahead of the consecration of Pastor Patience Rwabwogo as an Episcopal Bishop.

Osborn arrived at Entebbe International Airport ahead of a series of Christian activities leading to the August 23, 2026, ceremony at Covenant Nations Church in Luzira.

The consecration will coincide with the church’s 20th anniversary celebrations.

Speaking after her arrival, Osborn described Rwabwogo as a committed Christian and visionary leader. She said the new role would place greater responsibility on her to serve the Church and spread the Gospel.

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Osborn also encouraged Ugandan women to embrace leadership in the Church and society without abandoning their Christian values.

Her visit renews a long family connection with Uganda.

Her parents, evangelists Dr T.L. Osborn and Dr Daisy Washburn Osborn, held major crusades in the country, including a widely remembered Kampala campaign in 1985.

Osborn has continued that missionary relationship. She returned to Uganda in 2025 for the Light Up Uganda for Jesus convention.

Her latest visit comes as Covenant Nations Church marks 20 years under Rwabwogo, who founded and leads the ministry.

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Rwabwogo is due to enter the episcopal office after two decades of ministry.

She has described the elevation as a calling rather than a personal achievement.

“This is not about personal promotion. As Scripture reminds us, promotion comes from the Lord. I receive this calling with humility and gratitude because it carries greater responsibility to serve God's people,” Rwabwogo said.

She has also pledged to use the new office to expand her evangelistic work beyond Uganda and encourage more women to remain committed to their Christian calling.

Bishop Joshua Lwere has backed Rwabwogo’s ministry and urged women to recognise their ability to serve and lead in the Church.

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Osborn will preside over the consecration through prayer, the laying on of hands and the formal act of consecration.

Before the ceremony, she is scheduled to minister on August 20, 2026, at the “Carrying the Torch” Conference at City of David in Luzira.

The conference will focus on the responsibility of Christians to receive the Gospel, preserve it and pass it to the next generation.

Osborn and Rwabwogo previously worked together during the 2025 Light Up Uganda for Jesus convention, which brought Christians from different denominations together for worship, prayer and evangelism.

The August 23 ceremony is expected to draw Ugandan and international Christian leaders, worshippers and invited guests.