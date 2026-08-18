Abba Marcus gets non-cash conditional release from jail

Abba Marcus Mayanja has been released from a Minnesota jail under conditions, but his domestic assault charge remains pending.

Abba Marcus Mayanja, the eldest son of Ugandan musician Jose Chameleone, has been released from custody in Minnesota, United States, three days after his arrest on a domestic assault charge.

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The 20 year old was released at 12:31pm local time, on August 17, 2026, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

He received what court documents termed as a "Conditional Release,” although details of the condition were not available for the public.

The court records show that he was given two release options: a $6,000 (about Shs 22.3 million) bail or bond without conditions, or release on $0 with conditions. He was given a (none-cash) conditional release.

Marcus faced a scheduled court appearance at Ridgedale at 9:30am on August 17, the same day he was released.

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He was charged with "Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor;” an Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death."

His arrest followed a turbulent period in his relationship with his pregnant girlfriend, Angelica Becker, alias Angel.

Angel has accused Marcus of assaulting her during her pregnancy. She previously criticised people who urged her to forgive him and insisted that she would seek justice over the alleged violence.

Marcus had denied similar allegations earlier in their relationship. In May, after Angel accused him of physical abuse, he said: "She’s trying to get into my head by making rumours about me hitting her… I didn’t. Can you just chill?"

The couple announced earlier this year that they were expecting a child. Marcus lives in the United States, where he has pursued his education and music career.

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Abba Marcus

His release comes as Angel has given conflicting signals about their relationship.

In a recent social media clip, she said she still loved and missed Marcus despite their dispute.