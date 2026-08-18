Besigye associates Ingrid, Nyanjura go into hiding after arrest threats as case resumes

The two opposition figures, who have attended almost every court session since Besigye was charged, are said to have received information that they would be targeted if they appeared at court.

Dr Kizza Besigye’s close associates, Ingrid Turinawe and Doreen Nyanjura, have stayed away from the High Court where his treason-related case resumed, after receiving warnings that they could be abducted and detained

Advertisement

Advertisement

The two opposition figures, who have attended almost every court session since Besigye was charged, are said to have received information that they would be targeted if they appeared at court.

The case against Dr Besigye, his co-accused Hajj Obedi Lutale and Denis Oola resumed on Tuesday afternoon before the International Crimes Division of the High Court.

Besigye, himself, was not produced in court, with reports indicating that he remained unavailable due to his health condition.

Besigye’s wife, Winnie Byanyima, who attended the proceedings, revealed some people had avoided court after receiving similar warnings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Col Dr Kizza Besigye

“We are in court. People were ordered to leave their phones outside. Many refused and left. The fear is palpable,” Byanyima posted.

“Ingrid Turinawe and Doreen Nyanjura are not here after receiving a tip-off that they would be abducted at court and taken to the basement.”

Associates became key source of court updates

Turinawe and Nyanjura had become some of the most visible figures at Besigye’s trial, particularly after restrictions were placed on media coverage of the proceedings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Their regular presence in court made them important sources of information for opposition supporters and members of the public seeking updates on the case.

The court had restricted live reporting from proceedings, limiting the ability of journalists to provide real-time accounts of developments inside the courtroom.

The developments also came amid heightened concern among Besigye’s supporters over the health of the veteran opposition leader, who has recently been undergoing treatment.

Byanyima said the prosecution wanted proceedings to continue without Besigye being physically present and without his lawyers defending him.

“Now the prosecution wants the trial to proceed without @kizzabesigye1 in court and without lawyers to defend him,” she said. “KB is in hospital, fighting to recover.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Case resumes amid health concerns

The case against Besigye, Lutale and Oola involves charges related to treason, a capital offence under Ugandan law.

The prosecution alleges that the accused persons committed offences linked to attempts to undermine the government.