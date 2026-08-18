Kasingye blasts Magogo over incompetence, asks him to quit FUFA

Retired AIGP Asan Kasingye has accused FUFA president Moses Magogo of incompetence and challenged him to step aside after the two clashed over player marketing, local football and Uganda’s AFCON 2027 preparations.

FUFA leadership: Kasingye accused Magogo of incompetence and asked him to give way to new leadership.

Player marketing: The dispute started after Kasingye argued that Uganda was failing to market its footballers.

Foreign leagues: Magogo blamed Ugandans’ strong appetite for foreign football for weakening domestic clubs.

AFCON 2027: Kasingye questioned FUFA’s communication about Uganda’s preparations to co-host the tournament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Retired Assistant Inspector General of Police Asan Kasingye has accused Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) president Moses Magogo of incompetence and asked him to give way to new leadership.

Kasingye made the remarks during a heated exchange with Magogo on X over the development and marketing of Ugandan footballers.

The exchange started after a post claimed Uganda Cranes midfielder Allan Okello had been sold to Moroccan club AS FAR for Shs4.4 billion.

Kasingye responded by questioning Uganda’s ability to market its football talent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We need to learn how to market our players in Uganda. Football is a multi business venture but, we’re on 1% battery power,” Kasingye wrote.

Magogo blamed the situation on Ugandans’ preference for foreign football leagues over the domestic game.

“These things don’t happen in countries where we cherish foreign leagues ahead of our own,” Magogo wrote.

He argued that strong support for local football generates revenue for clubs and strengthens their ability to develop and market players.

“Local following means money to clubs to build capacity to develop players,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Magogo described foreign leagues as imported services and questioned why prominent Ugandans promote them at the expense of domestic football.

“You find top personalities in Uganda singing praise of foreign leagues. Can that happen in Tanzania!” he wrote.

He also rejected demands that football administrators should bear the full responsibility for financing clubs.

“People will tell us adminstrators to fund clubs sijui package blah blah,” Magogo wrote. “Let us not give away our cake and have it at the same time.”

Kasingye then turned his criticism directly on Magogo. He accused the FUFA president of remaining silent on major issues affecting Ugandan football.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“If it wasn’t for my response, you wouldn’t have talked about this matter in a federation you lead,” Kasingye wrote.

He questioned FUFA’s public communication about Uganda’s preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, which the country will co-host with Kenya and Tanzania under the Pamoja bid.

“We’ve not been talking about the foreign leagues since June but neither have we heard FUFA talking about the direction of local football including AFCON 2027,” he wrote.

Kasingye also demanded information on Uganda’s readiness compared with its two co-hosts.

“AFCON is near the corner, & you can drop a pin & it will be louder than you telling Ugandans about what’s happening or going to happen about it. How ready is Uganda visa vis the other PAMOJA organizers & we’re numb,” he wrote.

He further accused Magogo of failing to speak strongly after the recent killing of a Ugandan footballer. He said Magogo neither attended the burial nor addressed the public afterwards.