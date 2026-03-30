KCCA rules out demolition of Owino market amid traders’ fears

KCCA ED, Buzeki (L) with other officials appearing before the Committee on Cosase

KCCA ED, Buzeki (L) with other officials appearing before the Committee on Cosase

KCCA says it will not demolish Owino market but will instead focus on repairs and improvements as lawmakers demand clarity on land ownership

Kampala Capital City Authority has said it has no plans to demolish St. Balikuddembe Market, commonly known as Owino, following concerns raised by Members of Parliament over the future of the market.

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The assurance was given by KCCA Executive Director Sharifah Buzeki while appearing before the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises on March 27, 2026.

The session, chaired by Medard Sseggona, reviewed issues raised in the Auditor General’s report for the 2024/2025 financial year.

Buzeki said KCCA is focused on improving the ageing market rather than tearing it down. She said the authority has already engaged traders and will involve them in any future redevelopment plans, including design and structure, if funding is secured.

She pointed to several sections that need urgent repair, especially areas affected by leakages. These include sections used for poultry and vegetables. She said KCCA will carry out quick fixes where needed as it plans broader upgrades.

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Buzeki also revealed that KCCA has taken over ownership of the market land from the former tenant, St. Balikuddembe Market Stalls, Space and Lock-ups Shop Owners Association.

Lawmakers raised concerns following reports that parts of the market could be demolished. Bukoto Central MP Richard Sebamala said traders fear the market could be handed to private developers, similar to what happened with Nakivubo channel.

He questioned whether the land is still under public control and asked for details on its size and ownership.

Sseggona said traders have expressed worry and want clear answers. He asked KCCA to provide documents showing how the land was acquired and whether the former tenant was compensated.

Mawokota South MP Yusuf Nsibambi said disputes over the land are not new. He linked them to the tenure of the former market association, which he accused of exceeding its role and mismanaging the facility.

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