Kampala revellers party until dawn at Boozy Brunch

The event blended music, whisky culture and nightlife into one memorable Sunday experience.

The event blended music, whisky culture and nightlife into one memorable Sunday experience.

Kampala revellers danced until dawn as Johnnie Walker’s Boozy Brunch transformed Thrones Bar Lounge and Restaurant into a night of music, nostalgia and celebration.

There are Sundays you forget by Tuesday. The kind that blur into the week ahead without ceremony: quiet meals, early bedtimes and the slow surrender to Monday.

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Then there are Sundays like last night. The kind that settle into your memory like a good whisky: slowly, warmly and with the quiet insistence that you will not forget them anytime soon.

That was the kind of Sunday that unfolded at Thrones Bar Lounge and Restaurant during the Bottle Turnup dubbed Boozy Brunch, courtesy of Johnnie Walker.

Nobody planned for the evening to feel this complete. Yet by the time the last track faded, it felt as though every element had always belonged in the same room.

The evening was lush and well curated. Bartenders moved from table to table asking revellers whether they needed another round of Johnnie Walker. In other corners, customers signalled for service.

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When guests ordered bottles of Gold Label Reserve, Blue Label or Black Label, they arrived illuminated with lights, turning each order into a glittering ceremony of its own.

The Johnnie Walker bottles were never hidden behind the bar. They sat at the centre of every table, exactly where they belonged.

Revellers were not simply drinking. They were savouring how beautifully whisky fits into a great night.

At 10pm, DJ Jerry Mehn took control of the decks and the mood shifted. The lounge, which had whispered elegance all evening, roared with energy.

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Just after 11pm, DJ Aludah stepped in and the crowd rose to meet him, blending R&B with Afrobeats in a way that made the dancefloor feel inevitable.

At 1am, Johnnie Walker influencer DJ Kasbaby took over and proved why his name carries weight in Kampala’s entertainment circles. He kept the audience suspended, always wondering what track would come next.

His mix of Dancehall and R&B held the room together until he dropped Buwooma, Apass’s latest hit. The crowd swayed as one.

Monday no longer mattered.

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He then pulled the crowd into old classics, songs carrying memories older than the night itself. The room filled with something deeper than joy. Perhaps nostalgia. Perhaps belonging.

At exactly 1:24am, Tracy Melon stepped onto the stage and the lounge leaned forward as one.

She opened with Sumagiza and the crowd answered instantly. She moved through Kakana, Totta and Ogenda Kukilaba. Between choruses, soft voices across the room sang along quietly. Not performing. Simply feeling.

Her romantic songs reached the softer side of a crowd that, only hours earlier, had been roaring over Arsenal F.C.’s English Premier League triumph.

By 4am, Thrones was still alive.

Revellers who had arrived as early as 9:30pm on a Sunday remained inside, still swaying and still reluctant to let the night end. It was the kind of stubborn joy only the best nights create.

Reflecting on the experience, DJ Kasbaby said: “When a Johnnie Walker bottle arrives with lights and the crowd is this alive, you feel it on the decks. Tonight was one of those nights you play for.”

The evening was never really about bottles arriving at tables. It was about what happens when a brand creates a space where people connect and lose track of time in the best possible way.

Johnnie Walker did not just host a party. It gave Kampala a memory, the kind you carry quietly into the week like a warmth you cannot explain but are grateful for.