Kampala leaders applaud Uganda Waragi’s infrastructure boost at Port Bell landing site

The event was attended by Kampala Lord Mayor Ronald Nsubuga Balimwezo, Nakawa Division Mayor Ali Buken, KCCA director for gender, community services and production Sheila Gandi Birungi, and the landing site leadership.

Uganda Breweries Limited, through its Uganda Waragi brand, has commissioned a community infrastructure project at Port Bell Landing Site in Luzira.

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The project forms part of Uganda Waragi’s 60-year Diamond Jubilee activities.

It includes solar-powered flood lights and a structured waste management system. The company says the intervention will improve safety, protect livelihoods and support trade at night.

Kampala leaders commissioned the project on June 30, 2026.

The event was attended by Kampala Lord Mayor Ronald Nsubuga Balimwezo, Nakawa Division Mayor Ali Buken, KCCA director for gender, community services and production Sheila Gandi Birungi, and the landing site leadership.

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Kampala leaders commissioned the project on June 30, 2026.

Port Bell Landing Site supports more than 300 fishermen, boat operators and vendors. Many of them are women and youth who sell fish and fresh produce.

For years, the area has struggled with poor waste management. Residents dumped waste along the lakeshore, creating health risks.

The lack of lighting also left the landing site dark by 7pm. Traders said this increased theft and forced many women to close early, reducing their income.

Uganda Breweries Limited managing director Felicite Nson said Port Bell remains central to the company’s story.

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Kampala leaders commissioned the project on June 30, 2026.

“Port Bell Landing Site is the immediate neighbour to our brewery facility and has been the heart of our production home for decades. Uganda Waragi's 60-year journey is completely intertwined with the story of this community. This is a continuation of our lifelong neighbourhood partnership. Over the years, UBL has invested in modern ablution blocks and sanitation facilities through our 'Water of Life' initiative. Today, Uganda Waragi is also shouldering the corporate responsibility by spearheading this introduction of solar lighting and structured waste systems to ensure our closest neighbours work with the health, safety, and economic dignity they deserve,” she said.

Balimwezo praised the project, saying it responds to the needs of ordinary workers.

“Public infrastructure must serve the people wherever they are on the economic pyramid. I applaud this practical, community-driven approach to protecting the livelihoods of vulnerable women and youth who keep Kampala's food supply chain moving,” he said.

Gandi said clean public spaces remain key to public health.

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“Clean environments are essential for healthy populations. Through sustainable partnerships like this, we can reduce epidemic risks and enhance the quality of life for our residents,” she said.

The landing site leadership helped design and zone the facilities.

Vice chairman Peter Kyeyune said the project had addressed long-standing safety and sanitation concerns.

Kampala leaders commissioned the project on June 30, 2026.

“For years, our people battled total darkness and severe sanitation risks that directly harmed our children and swallowed our daily profits. Uganda Waragi has answered our loudest cries for safety, proper hygiene, and the ability to trade into the night with peace of mind. Port Bell is safer and cleaner today because our neighbour cared,” he said.

UBL said it has set up a maintenance plan with the local committee. It is also working with KCCA to support regular waste collection from the site.