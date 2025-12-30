Kabaka Mutebi unwinds with family at Murchison Falls

The Kabaka, who has in recent years taken a step back from most official duties on medical advice to prioritise his recovery, appeared relaxed and in good spirits during the visit.

His Majesty Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has been spotted spending quiet family time at Murchison Falls National Park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) shared images of the monarch and his in the country’s premier conservation area, calling it a powerful show of domestic tourism.

The Kabaka, who has in recent years taken a step back from most official duties on medical advice to prioritise his recovery, appeared relaxed and in good spirits during the visit.

Photos shared by UWA show the Kabaka enjoying the outdoors alongside some of his children, including Princes Jjunju and Ssemakookiro, as well as grandchildren.

The images capture gentle moments of bonding, nature appreciation and peaceful unwinding along one of Uganda’s most iconic landscapes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to UWA, the monarch’s visit shows that Uganda’s national parks are ideal for reflection, recreation and connection any day of the year—not only during festive seasons.

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II with family at Murchison Falls National Park.

The authority urged Ugandans to draw inspiration from the Kabaka and make time to explore the beauty within their own country.

“His visit is a powerful reminder to embrace domestic tourism, connect with nature, and support conservation efforts. If our cultural leader can make time for nature, so can we,” UWA said.

This is not the first time Kabaka Mutebi has been seen enjoying the outdoors. In recent months, he has been photographed taking walks, relaxing at beaches and interacting with communities in open spaces, signalling a slower, more health-centred lifestyle.

Advertisement