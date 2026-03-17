Photos: Kabaka Mutebi inspects burnt Katwe market

His Majesty Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II on Tuesday visited traders at Katwe Market

His Majesty Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II on Tuesday visited traders at Katwe Market

The Kabaka toured the affected area, inspecting the extent of the damage and offering sympathy to traders who lost their merchandise in the blaze.

Buganda King, His Majesty Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II on Tuesday visited traders at Katwe Market following a devastating fire that destroyed property worth millions of shillings.

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The Kabaka toured the affected area, inspecting the extent of the damage and offering sympathy to traders who lost their merchandise in the blaze.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Monday, at around midnight, spreading through the densely packed market stalls and kiosks.

His Majesty Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II on Tuesday visited traders at Katwe Market

Police and eyewitnesses said the flames rapidly engulfed the structures, leaving hundreds of traders counting heavy losses.

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Preliminary accounts from traders suggest the fire may have originated from electrical faults, with some pointing to old power poles or unstable electricity supply as a possible cause.

His Majesty Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II on Tuesday visited traders at Katwe Market

Others indicated it could have started from a kiosk before spreading across the market. However, authorities say investigations are ongoing to establish the exact cause.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Racheal Kawala said that police had launched inquiries into the incident and urged affected traders to remain calm as investigations continue.

His Majesty Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II on Tuesday visited traders at Katwe Market

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The fire adds to a growing number of market fires reported in Kampala in recent months, raising concerns over safety standards and emergency response in busy trading centres.

Local leaders also noted that the narrow access roads made it difficult for fire brigade teams to respond effectively, although firefighters eventually managed to contain the blaze.

During his visit, the Kabaka comforted traders, many of whom said they had lost all their stock and capital, with some appealing for government intervention to help them rebuild their businesses.

After leaving Katwe, the Kabaka proceeded to St Paul Cathedral Namirembe, where he attended a special service held at the Hannington Chapel.

Katwe Market, one of Kampala’s oldest trading centres, has historically supported hundreds of small-scale traders, making the fire a significant economic setback for the local community.

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