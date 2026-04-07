Iranian Embassy in Uganda joins world counterparts in trolling President Trump

In a post shared on X on Monday, the embassy in Uganda called Trump a “man-child” and said he was “unworthy of a diplomatic response”, while also amplifying an earlier Trump message threatening Iran over the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s embassy in Kampala has joined a wider online campaign by Iranian diplomatic missions mocking President Donald Trump as the war between the United States, Israel and Iran intensifies.

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In a post shared on X on Monday, the embassy in Uganda called Trump a “man-child” and said he was “unworthy of a diplomatic response”, while also amplifying an earlier Trump message threatening Iran over the Strait of Hormuz.

A man-child who thinks toggling Caps Lock and shouting insults counts as "foreign policy" is unworthy of a diplomatic response.



Let the world witness this "Master of Epstein" in his true element. pic.twitter.com/HLupILq4mv — Iran Embassy in Uganda (@IRANinUGANDA) April 6, 2026

The Ugandan post fits a pattern that has spread across Iranian embassy accounts in recent days.

Several Iranian missions used sarcasm and memes to answer Trump’s demand that Iran “open” the Strait.

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One of the most widely shared replies came from Iran’s embassy in Zimbabwe, which posted: “We’ve lost the keys.”

We've lost the keys. — Iran Embassy in Zimbabwe (@IRANinZIMBABWE) April 5, 2026

Web reports also highlighted other embassy posts telling Trump to calm down or mocking his repeated public threats.

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The Iranian Embassy in Kampala

The trolling drive gathered pace after Trump published a profanity-filled Easter message threatening Iranian bridges and power plants if Tehran did not reopen the strait.

The Washington Post and Reuters reported that the threat deepened international concern, with critics warning that attacks on civilian infrastructure could breach international law.

Trump has not backed away. He defended the language in his post and later said he was “upset” with Iran and that it would “pay a big price”.

So far, there has been no clear public sign that the White House or State Department has formally answered the embassy trolling campaign itself. The reaction from the Trump side has instead focused on repeating pressure on Tehran and defending his rhetoric

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