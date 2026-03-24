Inside the platform connecting Africa’s creative voices

By connecting creative communities across borders, the Johnnie Walker Afro Exchange aims to position African creators at the centre of this growth, ensuring that the continent’s stories are not only told - but told together.

Imagine a space where Africa’s musicians, fashion designers, artists and digital storytellers meet to network, collaborate, and ultimately innovate together. Imagine the kind of ideas and cultural movements that could emerge from such a meeting of creative minds!

Advertisement

Advertisement

That is the thinking behind the Johnnie Walker Afro Exchange: a pan-African cultural platform powered by Johnnie Walker, designed to bring together creatives across the continent’s most vibrant industries, which include music, fashion, art, and digital storytelling.

At its simplest, Afro Exchange is about connection. However, for the continent’s creative economy, it represents something bigger: a structured space where African creators can network, collaborate and push the boundaries of culture together.

A meeting point for Africa’s creatives

Across Africa, creative industries are thriving. Musicians are topping global charts. Designers are showcasing their work at international fashion weeks and runway shows. Artists are exhibiting in major galleries worldwide, and digital storytellers are reaching audiences far beyond the continent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yet many creators still operate in silos within their own countries. The Johnnie Walker Afro Exchange aims to bridge that gap.

The platform spotlights artists and innovators shaping Africa’s cultural identity, while giving them opportunities to interact, exchange ideas, as well as a foundation to build projects that cut across borders.

The initiative first connected creative communities in Lagos and Johannesburg, showcasing the continent’s creative diversity through cultural events. that combined music, fashion, art and digital storytelling. The concept has since expanded across the continent, with Uganda becoming one of the latest hubs in the growing Afro Exchange movement.

Culture as collaboration

Advertisement

Advertisement

Unlike a typical event, Afro Exchange is designed as a cultural ecosystem. Its experiences range from creative summits to immersive showcases, bringing together musicians, designers, artists and digital storytellers, to explore how African creativity can be elevated through collaboration.

For Christine Kyokunda, the Brand Manager for Johnnie Walker East Africa, the platform reflects a deeper commitment to supporting Africa’s creative economy.

“Afro Exchange represents a powerful shift in how we engage with culture as a brand. We are investing in voices and stories that are driving the Afro-cultural movement forward- the creatives. This is a cultural bridge that celebrates Africa’s bold creators and gives them space to connect and influence the future of creativity on the continent,” she said.

The initiative also draws inspiration from the brand’s global Keep Walking philosophy, which encourages progress and forward movement, values that resonate strongly with Africa’s new generation of creatives.

Voices shaping the movement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Across the continent, creatives are increasingly embracing platforms that encourage collaboration rather than competition.

Ugandan fashion icon Santa Anzo believes spaces like Afro Exchange are essential for nurturing authentic African creativity.

During a panel discussion at the Afro Exchange Creative Summit, which took place last December, Anzo emphasised the importance of purpose-driven identity in fashion, encouraging young designers to focus on building lasting cultural impact rather than chasing trends.

Music is also central to the Afro Exchange vision. Ugandan artists such as Joshua Baraka represent a generation of musicians whose ambitions stretch well beyond national stages.

In one of his submissions at the Afro Exchange Creative Summit, Baraka joked about a hard truth- that success in music must come with hardship.

“There is a saying that a good artist is a broke artist, but wait until you are writing a song in Ibiza,” he said, drawing laughter from fellow creatives while at the Summit.

A cultural takeover

The next major chapter of the Afro Exchange platform is set to unfold on April 12, when Kampala hosts its first-ever Afro Exchange Takeover, an immersive celebration of African culture.

The experience will feature live performances and immersive installations blending fashion, music, art, and digital storytelling; all while bringing together talents from Uganda and South Africa, in what organisers describe as a Kampala-Johannesburg creative fusion.

For many observers, initiatives like the Afro Exchange signal a broader shift in Africa’s cultural landscape. Creative industries are increasingly recognised not only as entertainment sectors, but also as powerful drivers of identity, economic growth and global influence.

The industry’s value chain spans music, film, fashion, gaming, digital content and design. According to Africa Global Connect Consultancy, the continent could account for up to 10% of global exports of creative goods by 2030, valued at about $200 billion - roughly 4% of the continent’s GDP.