Inside Azawi's new contract with Swangz Avenue

Azawi has renewed her multi-album contract with Swangz Avenue, marking a new chapter in her career after years of chart-topping music, major performances, and growing influence in Uganda’s entertainment industry.

The award-winning singer, songwriter, and performer has grown into one of Uganda’s biggest stars over the past five years, thanks to her unique sound, strong songwriting, and bold creative direction.

Her journey with Swangz Avenue has delivered major milestones. Her debut EP Lo Fit (2020), featuring Quinamino, Repeat It, and Crazy Lover, cemented her as a breakout act across East Africa.

She followed this with African Music (2021), an album widely praised as one of Uganda’s strongest projects in recent times.

It carried hits like My Year, Slow Dancing, Majje, and Party Mood, earning her continental attention.

Azawi has also dominated big stages, including her 2022 Azawi African Music Concert at Lugogo, which fans hailed for its vocals, choreography, and production.

She has kept her momentum with songs like Ten Over Ten, Fwa Fwa Fwa, Omwenge, Elevated, and Bamututte, while writing for other top Ugandan artists.

Her influence has also made her a major brand favourite, securing endorsements that have strengthened her image as one of Uganda’s most recognisable personalities.

Speaking on the new deal, Azawi said she is excited for what comes next.

"Swangz Avenue has been home from day one. This contract shows we still have more to build and share. I’m stepping into a new version of myself, and I’m glad to have a team that believes in my vision," she said.

Swangz Avenue co-founder Julius Kyazze praised her growth and potential.

"Azawi stands for authenticity, excellence, and innovation. We knew her talent from the start. This contract pushes her to even greater heights. Her next chapter will redefine what a Ugandan artist can achieve globally," he said.

Who is Azawi?

Priscilla Zawedde, known as Azawi, was born on February 2, 1996.

She attended several schools, including Buganda Road Primary School, Mother Kevin Primary School, Lubiri Secondary School, and St. Janani Luwum Secondary School, before studying for a Bachelor of Commerce at Makerere University.

Her talent emerged early when she joined the Kika Dance Troupe in Primary Five. She later worked with Crane Performers and joined a band in 2015 that collaborated with Eddy Kenzo.

Through that link, she met producer Kuseim, who helped shape her early music and produced the beat for Quinamino.