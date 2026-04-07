I was set up - Azawi denies bad blood with Joshua Baraka

The Ekiri Mu Ggulu singer denied bad blood between her and Uganda’s global sensation Joshua Baraka.

Songstress Azawi has denied bad blood between her and Uganda’s global sensation Joshua Baraka.

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Speaking to the press, Azawi argued that she was recently set up by a certain media house and fell for the trap due to her personality.

“They set me up for that trap, and of course, my personality looked a certain way, but I didn’t intend it. That conversation started somewhere to arrive at that point, but they got that specific clip and put a more taming caption to make it look weird,” she said

“I was set up but fans who really know me didn’t fall for that trap. I’ve known him (Joshua Baraka) before he even became a big superstar, and he’s my brother. He’s a huge fan of mine, and I, a huge fan of his. We’re both doing great in our own way. He is doing amazing, and I am so proud of him.”

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Azawi

The Masavu hit-maker noted that media houses tend to thrive on controversy and assured fans that there is no animosity between her and the Morocco hit-maker

“I request him and his fans to understand that the media houses always come up with such tricks because they thrive on controversy. People have to know that there is no bad blood,” she noted.

The comments stem from an interview in which Azawi reportedly stated that she is a ‘bigger artiste than Baraka outside Kampala city’ because her fanbase is not limited to the city’s urban youths unlike Baraka.

In a subtle response, Baraka expressed disgust with Uganda’s commentary culture and urged fellow artistes to concentrate on making music and leave judgement for fans.

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