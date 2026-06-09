How improperly registered SIM cards landed Ugandans in prison

The court sentenced two people on June 1, 2026, for violating SIM card registration rules.

The court sentenced two people on June 1, 2026, for violating SIM card registration rules.

A Kampala court has begun sentencing SIM card agents who illegally register mobile lines after investigations linked some of the fraudulently registered SIM cards to scams, radio frequency interference and aggravated robbery.

A court in Kampala has started handing down sentences to SIM card agents whose actions helped criminals commit fraud, interfere with radio stations and carry out robberies.

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The Standard Utilities and Wildlife Court in Makindye recently convicted two individuals for illegally registering SIM cards, offences that authorities say have become a growing threat to public safety.

The convictions stem from Regulation 28 of the Regulation of Interception of Communications Regulations, 2024 (RICA), which prohibits the registration of SIM cards outside the procedures set by law.

In one case, Bosco Kasozi registered several Airtel Uganda SIM cards using the details of a single customer before selling the lines to other individuals.

According to the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), the SIM cards were later used to interfere with the frequencies of Beat FM Uganda and Simba Radio. The users also allegedly obtained money from unsuspecting members of the public through fraudulent schemes.

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The court sentenced Kasozi to four years in prison or a fine of Shs1.8 million.

In a separate case, Joward Masereka and two others appeared before court over a SIM card registration scheme that eventually linked a customer’s details to an aggravated robbery case.

Court heard that an Airtel Uganda sales officer in Kasese secretly created an extra SIM card while registering a customer. The second line was activated using the customer's credentials before being sold to another person. It later changed hands and was reportedly used by suspects involved in aggravated robbery in Kalagi.

Masereka pleaded guilty and asked for leniency.

The court considered his circumstances and issued him a caution after learning that he was a Senior Four student who had been lured into the scheme by the other accused persons.

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UCC welcomed the convictions and said they should serve as a warning to SIM card agents who ignore registration rules.

The regulator noted that the court recognised the danger posed by improperly registered SIM cards.

"The court has certainly taken note of the fact that a SIM card is like a bullet; once it is irregularly registered, it has the potential to cause unbearable harm and injury to the public, including electronic fraud, theft, obtaining money by pretence and other crimes," UCC said.

The commission also warned that telecom companies can face penalties when their agents fail to follow proper customer registration procedures.

To help protect themselves, Ugandans have been urged to check the number of SIM cards registered under their National Identification Number by dialling *197#, selecting Option 2 and following the prompts.

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