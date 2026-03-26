How employers in Uganda fill positions without advertising

An employee engaging with her boss in office

An employee engaging with her boss in office

This “hidden job market” is a growing reality for both employers and jobseekers.

Nowadays, not all job opportunities are posted on job boards or newspapers. In fact, a large portion of roles are filled quietly through networks, internal moves or direct recruitment, before they ever reach the public eye.

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This “hidden job market” is a growing reality for both employers and jobseekers.

According to labour market estimates, between 50% and 80% of job openings never get publicly advertised at all. Instead, companies rely on alternative strategies that they believe are faster, cheaper and more effective.

One key strategy is internal recruitment; promoting or transferring existing employees into new roles. Organisations with mature human resource systems often look first at their current workforce because they already understand the skills and work habits of internal candidates. This saves time and reduces onboarding risks.

Another common method is employee referrals. Employers may invite current staff to recommend people they trust, with the assumption that referrals will perform well and fit the company culture. Employee networks in Kampala and other urban centres often help match talent with opportunities before roles are ever advertised.

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Direct headhunting and recruiter outreach also play a big role. Some companies work with specialist recruiters who maintain talent pools of experienced professionals and reach out to them discreetly when a suitable role arises. Others directly contact potential candidates based on industry reputation and past performance.

Experts at BrighterMonday Uganda, one of the country’s leading recruitment platforms, say employers increasingly combine these approaches with modern digital tools.

They note that while job boards like BrighterMonday remain important, many firms proactively search the platform’s CV database and reach out to candidates directly — filling roles before there’s ever a public advert.

BrighterMonday’s recruitment specialists also highlight that building an employer brand is vital for tapping the hidden market. When companies cultivate a reputation as desirable workplaces, they draw interest from talented professionals who may be approached for roles even before they open.

Meanwhile, you now have a chance to win free airtime when you compete on BrighterMonday Uganda’s WhatsApp channel.

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Win airtime

Get up to UGX 1,400 airtime when you complete your FIRST course on BrighterMonday Uganda’s WhatsApp channel!

The course entails short video lessons Just 15–25 minutes. Airtime will be sent within 24 hours

How to qualify: Click this link https://wa.me/256777597527?text=PulseUG

Send the message PulseUG Choose a course Complete the lessons + short quiz Get your score → airtime drops

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Pass the quiz and you can also add a certificate to your BrighterMonday profile.

NB: Airtime reward applies once only — first course, one reward per WhatsApp number.