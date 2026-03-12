A face-to-face interview can be invaluable during hiring

The future of recruitment: Why AI still needs human judgment

The future of recruitment: Why AI still needs human judgment

AI screening tools promise a faster way to filter candidates, but they also raise important questions about fairness and accuracy in hiring.

Across Uganda, organisations are increasingly adopting artificial intelligence (AI) tools to manage recruitment.

Banks, telecom companies, NGOs, and fast-growing businesses often receive hundreds or even thousands of applications for a single position.

AI recruitment systems work by analysing CVs and identifying keywords, qualifications, and experience that match a job description.

This allows employers to sort large numbers of applications in a short time. In Uganda’s competitive labour market, such tools can help HR teams save time and reduce the administrative burden of manually reviewing every application.

The Limitations of AI in Hiring

However, experts from BrighterMonday point out that technology has its limits.

AI systems, they note, rely heavily on keywords and structured information. A capable candidate may be overlooked simply because their CV does not contain specific phrases the system is programmed to detect.

AI also struggles to interpret complex career paths, personal achievements, or transferable skills. In a country where many professionals build careers through varied experiences, this limitation can be significant.

If AI systems are trained using historical hiring data, they may replicate past biases rather than eliminate them.

Qualities such as leadership, adaptability, communication, and integrity are difficult for algorithms to evaluate.

In sectors such as education, healthcare, and community development, these human insights are particularly important because success often depends on empathy, judgement, and leadership.

Furthermore, face-to-face interviews and conversations allow employers to evaluate motivation, ethics, and passion, qualities that cannot be measured by algorithm

Finding the Right Balance

Human judgment therefore remains essential. Experienced recruiters can recognise potential, assess personality, and understand the broader context behind a candidate’s qualifications.

The most effective hiring approach combines both methods. AI can assist with the initial screening process, while human recruiters make the final evaluation. By balancing efficiency with thoughtful judgement, Ugandan employers can build stronger and more inclusive workplaces.

