Uganda’s nightlife finds a new star in rising DJ ShelDJ

ShelDJ, a fast-rising talent in the local DJ scene, is steadily building a name for herself among party lovers and music fans.

While were still celebrating women and their growing influence across different sectors of society, we take a look new female DJ is beginning to capture attention and energise dance floors across the country.

ShelDJ

Known for her lively stage presence and crowd-pleasing mixes, the young DJ has been performing at several events, delivering high-energy sets that keep revellers glued to the dance floor. Those who have watched her perform say ShelDJ has mastered the art of reading the mood of the crowd.

Her sets often feature a seamless blend of Afrobeat, dancehall and popular club hits, allowing her to maintain an electrifying atmosphere throughout the night.

The smooth transitions between genres have quickly made her a favourite among partygoers looking for a memorable nightlife experience. However, ShelDJ’s ambitions go beyond simply playing music at parties. The determined DJ has also started collaborating with artists within Uganda’s music industry.

One of her notable partnerships is with singer Serena Bata and her band, where she contributes her DJ skills to enhance their live performances.

Entertainment insiders say the collaboration has created an exciting fusion between live band music and modern DJ sounds, giving audiences a fresh and dynamic musical experience.

ShelDJ is currently developing her craft under Real Deejays Ltd, a collective that supports emerging DJs and helps them grow within the entertainment industry.

Through this platform, she has gained opportunities to perform at more events, connect with fellow creatives and expand her footprint in the music business.

