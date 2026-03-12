Deputy speaker Tayebwa clarifies ownership of land near Owino market

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa said he has no connection to the recent demolitions around St. Balikuddembe (Owino) Market, explaining that although he leased land in the area in 2018, KCCA compensated him and took possession of it about three years ago.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa has denied any involvement in the recent demolitions around St. Balikuddembe Market, commonly known as Owino Market, after claims circulated on social media linking him to the affected land.

In a statement posted on X, Tayebwa said he had seen several posts alleging that he was connected to the demolition because one of the plots in the area was once registered in his name. He said the claims were misleading and offered clarification on the matter.

Tayebwa explained that he legally obtained a lease for a plot in the Nakivubo area in 2018. According to him, the process followed the same procedures required of any other citizen.

“It is true that I obtained a lease for a plot in the Nakivubo area in 2018. This was done through the formal and legal processes available to any citizen—I applied, followed the stipulated procedures, and paid all requisite fees like anyone else,” Tayebwa wrote.

He said when he later submitted building plans for approval, the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) informed him that the land was needed for public purposes. He said the authority offered compensation, which he accepted.

“KCCA then offered to compensate me and I accepted their proposal. KCCA went ahead and took possession of the land approximately three years ago,” he said.

Tayebwa added that he no longer owns the land and has no control or legal interest in it. “As a result, I no longer own the said land and hold no interest whatsoever in it. I have no legal claim, control, or involvement in that plot today,” he said.

He also dismissed suggestions that he used his position to acquire the land. He noted that the lease was obtained before he became Deputy Speaker.

“Please note that I obtained the lease in 2018—long before I assumed this role and at a time when I held no ministerial or an office that could influence such transactions,” he said.

Tayebwa expressed sympathy for vendors affected by the demolition but insisted he had no connection to the operation.

“The recent events around the market are unfortunate for the affected vendors, and I sympathise with their plight, but I have no connection to the demolition of that night,” he said.