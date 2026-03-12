Bridges & Beats concert set to celebrate Francophonie Month in Kampala

The event forms part of the global celebrations of Francophonie Month, a period dedicated to promoting the French language and celebrating the diversity of Francophone cultures worldwide.

The Alliance Française in Uganda has announced a special cultural concert titled Bridges & Beats, scheduled for March 28, 2026, at Kingdom Kampala.

Francophonie Month is observed annually across many countries and culminates in International Francophonie Day on March 20.

The celebration highlights shared global values such as peace, democracy and human rights while bringing together more than 300 million French speakers around the world.

The theme for this year’s celebration, “Activating your Francophonie,” encourages individuals and communities to actively engage with French culture and language in their own unique ways.

The Bridges & Beats concert is being organised by Talent Africa Group in partnership with Alliance Française. The event promises an evening of music and cultural exchange, blending Afro-soul, acoustic fusion, folk and experimental sounds.

The concert aims to showcase the musical heritage of the Francophone world alongside Uganda’s vibrant music scene.

A diverse lineup of performers is expected to entertain guests during the event. Among the artists scheduled to perform are Ssewa Ssewa, Professor Joewi, Sandar Nansambu, Elijah Kitaka, DJ Valet, DJ Rocky, Aliddeki Brian, Blackqueen, Tracy Melon, Sheillah Salta, the Impudu Cultural Group from Rwanda and Royal Drums.

Organisers say the event will also celebrate Ugandan culture through traditional dance, local crafts, storytelling and poetry performances delivered in both French and local languages.

The programme will feature exhibitions and food stalls offering Ugandan dishes, as well as cooking demonstrations and art displays by local artists.

Students from schools and universities are also expected to participate through workshops and performances, highlighting the importance of cultural exchange among young people.

Tickets for the event are available through the Talent Africa ticketing platform. Bronze tickets will cost UGX 30,000 at the gate, while Silver VIP tickets will go for UGX 60,000. Early bird tickets are also available at UGX 50,000.