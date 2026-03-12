Ugandan dancehall singer Rhoda K rebuilds music career in London

Living in London has opened new opportunities for the Ugandan singer. Some of her recent music videos have been shot in the city, reflecting her evolving sound and exposure to international influences.

Ugandan dancehall singer Rhoda K Shelby is steadily rebuilding her music career in the United Kingdom, as she seeks to expand her presence on the international stage.

The outspoken and energetic performer, popularly known as Rhoda K, has been living in London where she continues to release new music and reconnect with fans both in Uganda and across the diaspora.

Rhoda K first rose to prominence in Uganda’s entertainment scene with her bold dancehall style and catchy melodies.

Her music quickly attracted attention among party lovers, earning her a reputation as one of the exciting female voices blending dancehall, reggae and Afro-fusion sounds.

After taking a break from the music industry, the singer returned in 2020 with renewed determination.

Since then, she has been releasing new songs while working to rebuild her brand and expand her reach to a global audience.

Among her notable songs is “You and Your Money,” a track that sparked conversations about love, relationships and financial expectations.

Her catalogue also includes songs such as “Hoter Dan Hito,” “Miracle,” and “You See Me,” alongside collaborations with several artists within the East African music scene.

Living in London has opened new opportunities for the Ugandan singer. Some of her recent music videos have been shot in the city, reflecting her evolving sound and exposure to international influences.

Industry observers say the move abroad has allowed Rhoda K to reinvent herself while connecting with wider audiences beyond East Africa.

Fans in the United Kingdom are already anticipating her upcoming live performance scheduled for June 27, 2026 at Canada Water Theatre in London.

The show, which will run from 7pm to 11pm, is expected to deliver an energetic blend of dancehall and Afro-inspired music.

Tickets for the performance start from £10, and organisers expect strong support from the Ugandan diaspora and music lovers in London.

Despite the challenges that often come with rebuilding a career abroad, Rhoda K continues to push forward with determination.