13 Ugandans arrested in Mauritius; government promises rescue

The MP said she was approached by the wife of one of the detainees, Deo Ssebuufu, who together with Yusuf Sseruyange is among the Ugandans currently being held in Mauritius.

A group of 13 Ugandans are reportedly languishing in detention in the island nation of Mauritius, Parliament has been told.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mukono Municipality Member of Parliament Betty Nambooze raised the matter as one of national importance.

She told legislators that some of the detainees are her constituents and that their families have reached out seeking help from the Ugandan government.

She said she was approached by the wife of one of the detainees, Deo Ssebuufu, who together with Yusuf Sseruyange is among the Ugandans currently being held in Mauritius.

“I stand on a matter of national importance concerning 13 Ugandans arrested in Mauritius. Two of them, Deo Ssebuufu and Yusuf Sseruyange, are my constituents and their families reached out to me,” Nambooze said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The legislator noted that citizens should not lose the protection of their country even when they face legal challenges abroad.

The Ugandans are reportedly being held in different prisons in Mauritius and have not yet received assistance from authorities back home.

She urged government to intervene and explore ways of supporting them.“If they committed any offence, we pray that the government explores any opportunity of bringing them back home to serve their sentences here,” she said.

Government commits

In response, Government Chief Whip Hamson Obua said authorities would need more details about the detainees before taking further action.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It would be better for the member to furnish the government with particular information about the detainees so that the appropriate diplomatic channels can be taken. I undertake to be in contact with the member and the families,” Obua said.

Uganda and Mauritius have a bilateral agreement on the transfer of prisoners, which allows convicted citizens of either country to apply to serve the remainder of their sentences in their home country.

Hope from prisoners

The arrangement is supported by the Transfer of Convicted Offenders Act in Uganda and the Transfer of Prisoners Act in Mauritius.

The laws are intended to support the social rehabilitation of prisoners by allowing them to serve their sentences closer to family and support networks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, transfers under the agreement are not automatic and usually require the consent of both governments as well as the prisoner involved.