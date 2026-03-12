I’m now 59 years bold - Mao cunningly responds to Among

Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Norbert Mao has thanked Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among for wishing him a happy birthday, as the two politicians prepare to face off in the race for Speaker in the 12th Parliament.

Among posted the birthday message on X on March 11, 2026.

“Happy birthday, my brother, Ladit Hon @norbertmao. I wish you many more years of good health,” Among wrote.

Mao later responded to the message on the same platform.

“Your brother is now 59 years bold! Thank you very much, Madam Speaker and dear sister, for this heartwarming message.”

The exchange came weeks after Mao declared his intention to contest for the position of Speaker in the 12th Parliament. Mao recently won election as a Member of Parliament.

The friendly interaction between the two politicians drew mixed reactions on social media, with many users commenting on the cordial tone despite the looming political contest.

One user wrote: “what do we call this. Kusudiya opponent?”

Another said: “This is heartwarming Rt. Hon. Speaker of the 12th Parliament. With politicians like you, is Politics still a dirty game?”

A third commented: “Happiest birthday @norbertmao from the accidental speaker. Time will now decide whether she was accidental or not.”

Another user wrote: “Madam i love your maturity in politics, you even wish your rivals well.. wow.”

One more added: “He’s coming for your seat.”

Among appears to have gained an advantage in the race after receiving endorsement from the National Resistance Movement Central Executive Committee.

On March 11, 2026, the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), headed by Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, also backed her bid.

In a letter dated March 11, 2026, PLU General Secretary David Kabanda congratulated Members of Parliament-elect and urged them to support candidates endorsed by the NRM Central Executive Committee.

“In the spirit of ‘Tuko Pamoja’, the Chairman of the Patriotic League of Uganda, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has guided that all PLU leaning Honourable Members – Elect should support the candidates who have been endorsed by the Central Executive Committee of the NRM,” Kabanda wrote.

He added that the group backs “Rt. Hon. Anita Annet Among and Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa for the positions of Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively.”

Among has served as Speaker since March 2022 and is widely seen as the frontrunner for the position in the 12th Parliament.