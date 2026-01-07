How Bitchat works; officials show increase in downloads in Uganda

Ideally, this wouldn't be useful since the whole country cannot have people 10m apart, but imagine during a serious revolution like what happened in India, millions of Gen-Z on the streets and all matching, or imagine the time when Kabaka was stopped from going to Bugerere and all Baganda matched on the streets or during Togikwatako. In this case, the best government response is to cut off communication by disconnecting the internet. This would stop you from getting information about the demonstration or revolution happening in town while you're in your house alone; however, everyone in the revolution matching on streets, with Bitchat installed, not even the government can stop this. So, Bitchat is very useful in these situations where tens of thousands of people are all on the streets, they can take videos and share, record brutality, share strategy and cannot be stopped by police. So at this moment, Bitchat isn't yet useful until situations like this.