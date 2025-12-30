Advertisement

How Besigye's face made Bebe Cool choose Museveni over him

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 04:44 - 30 December 2025
Bebe Cool
Bebe Cool said he chose to support President Museveni over Kizza Besigye because Museveni’s calmer facial expression made him appear more approachable to voters.
Singer Moses Ssali, also known as Bebe Cool, has said a political candidate’s appearance matters to voters.

Comparing President Yoweri Museveni and former presidential candidate Kizza Besigye, Cool spoke about their facial expressions.

"When Museveni is angry, he wears a baby face. But when Besigye is angry, his face [changes his face to mimic Besigye]. As a voter, when you make such a face [referring to Besigye], I'm like when I annoy this one, won't they eat me?" he said. "Let me give the vote to this one who smiles while angry. Facial expression is very important."

@epickmedia Bebe Cool besigya akola atya ‎#❤️❤️❤️foryou💞💞💜viralduet #kampala_uganda🇺🇬🇺🇬🤝✌️👁️🔥🔥 #newtitokersupporters #foryoupage❤️❤️ #fyppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppシ ♬ Ashimoug original sound - Ashimougofficial

Bebe Cool has supported Museveni for many years. He supported him even when his father, Bidandi Ssali, stood against the president.

Kizza Besigye

He has also mobilised people in the arts industry to support the president and perform at his campaign rallies.

Besigye, currently in prison, ran for president in 2001, 2006, 2011 and 2016 and lost all four times.

He served as the president of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), which recently split and formed a new political party, the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF).

Bebe Cool with President Museveni
PFF, which did not field a candidate in the 2026 presidential elections, is led by Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago. The original FDC is now led by Nandala Mafabi.

In PFF, Kizza Besigye serves as Chair of the Council of Eminent Persons, the party’s top advisory body, which prevents him from running for office.

