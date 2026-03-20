Hollywood martial arts star Chuck Norris dies at 86

Norris reportedly died on Thursday in Hawaii after being hospitalised, with his family confirming the news in a statement.

Legendary martial artist and Hollywood action star Chuck Norris has died at the age of 86.

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Norris reportedly died on Thursday in Hawaii after being hospitalised, with his family confirming the news in a statement.

They described him as a man who lived with “faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment” to his loved ones, adding that he inspired millions around the world through his discipline, work ethic and kindness.

The family also noted that he passed away peacefully, surrounded by those closest to him.

Widely regarded as one of the most authentic action stars of his era, Norris was a trained martial arts champion.

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He held black belts in multiple disciplines, including karate, taekwondo and Tang Soo Do, and famously trained alongside Bruce Lee, appearing with him in the 1972 film The Way of the Dragon.

His rise to fame came in the 1980s with action-packed films such as Missing in Action, The Delta Force and Lone Wolf McQuade.

Despite mixed reviews from critics, his films performed strongly with audiences, cementing his place as a box office favourite.

Norris later became a household name through the long-running television series Walker, Texas Ranger, which debuted in 1993 and ran for nine seasons. In the show, he portrayed Cordell Walker, a disciplined and principled Texas Ranger, a role that further defined his legacy in American pop culture.

Encouraged early in his career by actor Steve McQueen, whom he trained in karate, Norris transitioned successfully from martial arts into acting, building a career that spanned decades.

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