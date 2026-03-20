Rwandan singer Element Eleeh jets in for Comedy Store’s Eid show

The singer touched down at Entebbe International Airport, where he was received by an entourage led by Comedy Store CEO Alex Muhangi.

Rwandan music star Element Eleeeh has arrived in Kampala ahead of his highly anticipated performance at Comedy Store Uganda’s Eid Day show scheduled for tonight.

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The singer touched down at Entebbe International Airport, where he was received by an entourage led by Comedy Store CEO Alex Muhangi.

Element Eleeeh, a fast-rising name in East Africa’s music scene, is known for his unique fusion of Afrobeat, R&B and contemporary African sounds.

Element Eleeeh at Entebbe airport

He has built a growing fan base across the region with his smooth vocals and catchy hits, positioning himself as one of Rwanda’s standout young talents.

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The Comedy Store Eid edition will feature a star-studded musical line-up including Sheebah Karungi, Rema Namakula, King Saha, Maddox and Mesach Semakula.

Element Eleeeh at Entebbe airport

Other performers on the bill include Hajji Haruna Mubiru, Laika Music, Kapeke, Myco Puma and the Amatali groups.

The show, which will take place at UMA Showgrounds in Lugogo, is part of Comedy Store’s tradition of blending comedy and music into a lively entertainment experience. Comedy acts such as Madrat & Chiko, MC Mariachi, Amooti Omubalanguzi, Maulana and Reign, and Bizonto are also expected to keep audiences engaged throughout the evening.

Element Eleeeh at Entebbe airport

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