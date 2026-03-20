Artist Bash Luks offers gratitude to Muslims following Ramadan

In the wake of this sacred time, the celebrated artist Bash Luks has delivered a heartfelt message of gratitude and solidarity to the community.

The holy month of Ramadan, a period of profound fasting, prayer and reflection for Muslims across Uganda and the globe, has recently drawn to a close.

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At Kibuli Mosque in Kampala, the artist spoke on the significance of the completed month of spiritual focus.

Ramadan, one of the Five Pillars of Islam, is observed by the faithful worldwide as a period of strict fasting from dawn until dusk, accompanied by increased charity and heightened devotion.

“I wanted to take this moment, after the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, to express my deepest respect and thanks to my fellow brothers and sisters,” Mr Luks said.

“Completing the fast of Ramadan is a significant achievement that speaks to great discipline, faith and patience. The dedication shown by the community during this holy month is truly inspiring, and the spirit of charity and togetherness remains vital.”

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