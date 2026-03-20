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Bridges & Beats set to transform Kampala into a cultural fusion hub
Kampala is gearing up for a unique cultural experience following the official launch of Bridges & Beats, an event that promises to blend music, art and cross-cultural exchange.
The initiative was unveiled at a vibrant press conference held at Alliance Française Kampala in March 2026, bringing together artists, media representatives and key players in Uganda’s creative industry.
Organised by Alliance Française Kampala in partnership with Talent Africa Group, the event is scheduled to take place on March 28, 2026 at Kingdom Kampala, starting at 4:00 PM. The launch offered a glimpse into what organisers described as one of the most immersive cultural events of the year.
A platform for cultural connection
Speaking at the press conference, the Director of Alliance Française Kampala, Mr Loïc Boivin, underscored the significance of the event in promoting cultural dialogue. He noted that Bridges & Beats reflects the modern spirit of Francophonie, rooted in openness, creativity and collaboration across borders.
He expressed pride in creating a platform that brings together Ugandan and Francophone artists, allowing them to collaborate and connect with new audiences. The initiative, he said, aims to strengthen cultural ties while showcasing the richness of diverse artistic expressions.
A bold and immersive experience
Talent Africa Group CEO Aly Allibhai highlighted the experiential nature of the event, describing it as more than just a concert. He said the group continues to redefine how audiences engage with culture, adding that Bridges & Beats has been designed as a bold and immersive experience that combines music, art, conversation and lifestyle.
The event will feature performances from notable artists including Elijah Kitaka, Tracy Melon and Blac Queen, alongside a line-up of other performers. Attendees can expect a carefully curated programme that blends Ugandan and Francophone sounds, DJ sets and dynamic stage productions.
Tickets and partnerships
Tickets for the event are already on sale through the Talent Africa App, with early bird prices set at UGX 20,000 for standard access and UGX 50,000 for VIP. Gate prices will rise to UGX 30,000 and UGX 60,000 respectively. Tickets can also be purchased online or via mobile platforms.
The event is supported by Alliance Française Kampala and Talent Africa Group, in collaboration with the Embassy of France, embassies of French-speaking countries and TotalEnergies. Leading media houses, including NBS Television and Capital FM, have also partnered to amplify the event.
With strong backing and an exciting programme, Bridges & Beats is expected to position Kampala as a vibrant meeting point for culture, creativity and global artistic exchange.