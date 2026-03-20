DJ Dash’s ‘The Dash Affair’ Birthday Celebration slated for Monday

Born Rodney Kansiime, DJ Dash has grown into a respected DJ and influencer, widely recognised as a nightlife curator and architect of sound driven by discipline, consistency and a deep understanding of crowd culture.

Kampala’s most random luxury theme night - Useless Mondays, that happens at the plush Mezo Noir in Kololo every Monday, will have a new exciting twist next Monday, March 23rd, as celebrated disc spinner DJ Dash celebrates his birthday, dubbed the Dash Affair.

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The Dash Affair, powered by global luxury Tequila brand - Don Julio, promises to be a premium affair, blending sound, culture, and elevated indulgence.

DJ Dash, a Don Julio brand influencer, is known as one of the most consistent tastemakers, with years of remarkable craftsmanship behind the decks. The event will bring together music, lifestyle, and craftsmanship in one immersive experience.

Born Rodney Kansiime, DJ Dash has steadily evolved into a respected DJ and influencer. He is widely regarded as a nightlife curator, an architect of sound, whose journey has been defined by discipline, consistency, and an intuitive understanding of crowd culture. From intimate sets in the bar, at concerts, and at parties, to commanding some of Kampala’s most vibrant dance floors, his influence continues to shape the rhythm and identity of the city’s nightlife scene.

As he celebrates growth, The Dash Affair stands as both a personal milestone and a celebration of the culture he has built- one set at a time.

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The night will feature an electrifying back-to-back showcase from some of the industry’s top selectors, including DJ Spinny, Selector Jay, Edwizzy, and City Girl, who will share the decks with the man of the night- DJ Dash. Others include: The Wav bros, Scratch Laizor, DJ Ricky, DJ Mato, DJ Kwesta 43, and DJ Ssese.

“I am happy that God has enabled me to reach this far, in both life and in my career. On Monday, every music lover should come ready for a seamless, high-energy soundscape, with a touch of the World’s most loved tequila- Don Julio, from start to finish,” Dash said.

Speaking ahead of the celebration, Judie Nandekya, Senior Brand Manager for Tequila and Rum East Africa, highlighted that Don Julio is glad to partner with a trendsetter and tastemaker, that is, DJ Dash.

“DJ Dash’s birthday is a moment that deserves celebration of his consistency, growth, and the journey behind the craft. At Don Julio, we align with individuals who embody dedication and mastery over time, and his story reflects that spirit.”

The night is expected to bring together Kampala’s social tastemakers, creatives, and nightlife enthusiasts. From curated sound to premium bottle service, every detail is designed to reflect the essence of a luxury milestone celebration.

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