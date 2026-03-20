Who is Hajji Yasin Bakaluba, the man redefining trust in Uganda’s real estate sector?

Hajji Yasin Bakaluba has spoken openly about weaknesses in Uganda’s real estate system, calling for stronger oversight of institutions such as the land registry to reduce fraud.

Hajji Yasin Bakaluba is a Ugandan real estate developer, investment adviser and motivational speaker whose rise mirrors years of hardship, discipline and long-term planning. Born and raised in Bukoto-Ntinda in Kampala, he is the son of Sheikh Muhammad Sekimwanyi and Hajat Mariam Nakku.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His parents separated when he was about three years old, and his childhood quickly became shaped by struggle.

His early schooling began at a small local kindergarten that operated from a garage along Kampala’s northern bypass. He later studied at Bugembe Islamic Institute in Jinja before transferring to Bilal Islamic School in Bwaise. He also attended Bukoto Muslim Elementary School for a year, then completed primary school at Froebel Primary School and later joined Kibuli Secondary School. His school years were difficult.

He often woke up at 5 am, walked from Bukoto to Bwaise, left home without breakfast and at times survived on leftover sugarcane from delivery trucks in Kalerwe. Those hardships made education painful and unstable.

At the age of 17, family circumstances forced him out of home and brought his formal education to an end. He moved to Kyaliwajjala to live with his mother, who owned a small store there.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He spent about three years with her as he searched for a way to leave for the United Kingdom. In 2001, with help from his elder brother who paid for his ticket, he travelled to London in search of a better future.

Life in the UK did not begin in comfort. He first worked as a parking attendant. After only a few weeks, he changed course and joined the security industry, a job he kept for 19 years. He lived in public housing and chose a simple lifestyle. Even then, he stayed focused on one goal.

He knew from childhood that property could create freedom because he had watched his father work as a landlord. His father collected rent, built steadily and expanded year after year. Bakaluba has often said that seeing those results made real estate feel possible to him from an early age.

London also changed his taste and thinking. As a security guard, he spent long hours in some of the city’s finest buildings. He saw marble finishes, creative design and a level of beauty and advancement that deeply impressed him.

He later said those experiences shaped his formula as a developer in Uganda. They influenced his desire to create structures that looked better, felt modern and stood apart from the ordinary. He also spent his quiet hours reading stories about people who had risen from poverty to success. Those stories strengthened his belief that wealth could be built with patience and clarity of purpose.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He remained careful with money. He avoided the easy-credit lifestyle that traps many workers abroad into paying for cars, phones and other non-essential purchases for years. Instead, he chose discipline.

By living below his means, he saved Shs6 million within his first two years in the UK. In 2003, he returned home and used that money to buy his first plot of land in Kulambiro, then still a growing area on the outskirts of Kampala.

That first purchase became the foundation of his journey. After securing a land title, he began to develop the 50 by 100 plot in phases. He sourced some materials from China, despite doubt from people around him. He completed six two-room rental units in about 18 months.

Each unit brought in Shs100,000 a month. The rent was paid directly into his bank account, which gave him structure and control. Once the units began earning, he generated about Shs7.2 million, added more savings and made his next move.

In 2004, he bought another plot in Kisaasi for Shs12 million. There, he built eight rental units in one compound. The units earned him Shs800,000 a month. His investments kept growing. He started with six units, added two more and continued building step by step.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He has said that he began working at 19, built his first house at 21 and had rental homes within two years. By the time he left the UK after 19 years, he had built a substantial property base in Uganda, including 35 apartments.

Although his journey began with small residential units, he gradually moved into bigger developments. When he returned to Uganda in 2021, he shifted into commercial construction. He built Bakaluba Mall and added 10 more apartments of his own.

He then established Bakaluba Property Services, with offices in Ntinda, to build, manage and supervise real estate projects. The company focused strongly on serving Ugandans in the diaspora, many of whom had suffered losses through dishonest relatives, fraudulent agents and poor construction managers.

This niche quickly became the centre of his business. His clients were mainly Ugandans abroad who wanted a trusted hand on the ground. He built a name for honesty, dedication and direct supervision.

Reports about his work describe him moving from one site to another in places such as Mukono and Kigo, inspecting progress, taking client calls from different countries and using video calls to show owners every corner of their buildings.

His phone often rang throughout the day with calls from abroad, and his work routine became shaped by the time zones of clients spread across the world. Through this model, he built over 100 houses and 35 apartments for diaspora clients, while other accounts place the number at over 200 homes, showing the scale his work had reached in a short period.

His rise also turned him into a public voice on property investment. In 2021, he took part in the 11th UK-Ugandan Trade and Investment Convention, where he appeared alongside major names in the sector such as Rajiv Ruparelia of the Ruparelia Group, Judy Rugasira Kyanda of Knight Frank, Clive Keffold of Jakana Heights and Michael K Mugabi of Housing Finance Bank.

Since then, he has remained active in investment forums and conferences aimed at Ugandans abroad. He has addressed audiences in the United States and prepared for other engagements in Canada, South Africa and the Netherlands. His reputation has grown not only as a builder, but also as an adviser who explains how Ugandans in the diaspora can invest safely at home.

At the centre of his message is patience. Bakaluba believes wealth should be measured in blocks of 10 years, not in a few months or one or two years. He often points to the bamboo tree, whose roots grow quietly for years before the plant suddenly shoots up.

He sees that as the best picture of his own life. He also urges people to keep buying and holding land, especially in places that may look far today but are likely to urbanise tomorrow. In his view, cheap land rarely disappoints. He has argued that investors should study trends closely, because when one area begins to grow, the surrounding plots often follow.

His story is also one of persistence against doubt. Along the way, he faced disbelief from both family and friends. Still, he kept building. He has said many people fail because they live without a clear goal, while success comes to those who remain consistent. That same mindset helped him transform himself from a security guard in London into a prominent figure in Uganda’s property sector.

Bakaluba also speaks openly about the weaknesses in Uganda’s real estate system. He has called for stronger oversight of institutions such as the land registry to reduce fraud. He believes the process of getting land titles should be simpler and more reliable. He has also criticised delays by local councils in approving building plans, saying they slow down serious investors and increase costs.

Beyond business, he presents himself as a strategist shaped by both hardship and experience. He values health and peace of mind above material gain. He sees wealth as meaningless without those two things. That outlook helps explain why, despite his success, he still speaks in the language of patience, retreat and discipline rather than quick riches.

Today, Hajji Yasin Bakaluba stands as one of the more visible faces in Uganda’s real estate industry. He is unusual not only for the scale of his work, but also for how public he is about it. He shares his projects, supervises sites directly and speaks often about what it takes to build wealth slowly and honestly.