Govt releases Shs 17trn: Here's Q4 budget breakdown per sector

Uganda released Shs 17.444 trillion for the fourth quarter of FY2025/26, with major allocations to debt, wages, infrastructure, security, health, education and wealth creation programmes, bringing the cumulative budget release to Shs 77.001 trillion, according to Secretary to the Treasury Ramathan Ggoobi.

Uganda has released Shs 17.444 trillion for the fourth quarter of the 2025/26 financial year, bringing the cumulative release to Shs 77.001 trillion, Secretary to the Treasury Ramathan Ggoobi has said.

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In a statement issued on April 10, 2026, Ggoobi said the release covers statutory obligations, wealth creation, infrastructure, security and human capital development. He noted that Shs 6.38 trillion will go to debt and treasury operations, Shs 2.04 trillion to wages and salaries, Shs 343.39 billion to pensions and gratuity, Shs 204.04 billion to Parliament, Shs 73.01 billion to the Judiciary and Shs 12.66 billion to the Office of the Auditor General.

Under the ATMS growth strategy, government allocated Shs 314.9 billion to agro-industrialisation, Shs 48.6 billion to tourism development, Shs 24.3 billion to mineral-based industrial development including oil and gas, and Shs 184.5 billion to science, technology and innovation.

Ggoobi said government released Shs 542.3 billion for the Parish Development Model and Shs 74.7 billion for other wealth creation funds, including Shs 7 billion for the Agricultural Credit Facility, Shs 4 billion for interest payments to large-scale farms, Shs 13 billion for capitalisation of Uganda Development Bank and Shs 50.7 billion for Uganda Development Corporation.

Security agencies received Shs 414.5 billion for the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Shs 116.9 billion for State House, Shs 19.9 billion for Uganda Police Force, Shs 81.5 billion for Uganda Prisons Service, Shs 45.8 billion for the Office of the President, Shs 37.2 billion for ISO and Shs 18.8 billion for ESO.

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Infrastructure allocations include Shs 1.762 trillion to the Ministry of Works and Transport, Shs 331.03 billion to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, Shs 60.51 billion to Kampala Capital City Authority and Shs 293.18 billion to the Ministry of Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs.

Human capital development funding includes Shs 372.88 billion for the Ministry of Health, Shs 342 billion for National Medical Stores, Shs 92.2 billion for Uganda Cancer Institute and Uganda Heart Institute, Shs 50 billion for referral hospitals, Shs 67.81 billion for National Council of Sports, Shs 257.54 billion for the Ministry of Education and Sports and Shs 113.76 billion for public universities.

Local governments received Shs 519.8 billion, while revenue generating votes include Shs 133.18 billion for Uganda Revenue Authority, Shs 10.33 billion for Uganda Registration Services Bureau, Shs 34.50 billion for National Citizenship and Immigration Control, Shs 24.79 billion for Uganda National Bureau of Standards and Shs 2.64 billion for the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board.

Government also provided Shs 454.2 billion this quarter to clear domestic arrears, bringing the total release for arrears this financial year to Shs 973.1 billion.

“As I conclude, I would like to emphasise the following: Government will continue to safeguard macroeconomic stability by aligning expenditure execution with available financing, while maintaining consistency with the approved fiscal framework,” Ggoobi said.

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“I wish to assure Ugandans that Uganda’s economy has proven to be stable and shown resilience with respect to the shocks resulting from geopolitical tension,” he added.