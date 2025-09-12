Government rolls out 2025 graduate recruitment for 80,000 job seekers

A notable issue was graduates applying for jobs for which they were not qualified, such as engineers applying for human resources roles, which complicated the recruitment process

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced the commencement of its 2025 Graduate Recruitment Exercise (GRE), attracting a massive 81,873 applicants.

This high number of hopefuls are competing for just 277 vacancies across 18 government entities.

The internal advertisement for the positions, numbered GRE No. 1/2025, ran for nearly a month, from 23 June to 21 July 2025.

Following the application period, the PSC conducted a rigorous review, and its Chair, Winnie Kabogoza Musoke, revealed that 43,123 candidates were found to meet the necessary criteria and have been shortlisted.

This list was officially published on 1 September 2025. Unsuccessful candidates were given a ten-day window until 11 September to submit appeals, with over 400 appeals already received.

Key Challenges and PSC Guidance

Ms. Kabogoza Musoke also noted several key challenges faced during the application process.

Many applicants failed to follow instructions, neglected to attach the required documents, or created multiple accounts.

A big number also applied for more positions than permitted. A notable issue was graduates applying for jobs for which they were not qualified, such as engineers applying for human resources roles, which complicated the recruitment process. In response to these problems, the PSC is now providing more detailed guidance and is strongly urging candidates to rely exclusively on the official PSC website for information.

Aptitude Tests and Next Steps

Looking ahead, Ms. Kabogoza Musoke announced the schedule for the next phase of the recruitment. Aptitude tests will be conducted from 15 to 26 September 2025 at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

The individual schedules for each candidate will be posted on the PSC website by 12 September, with notifications also sent to their registered phone numbers.

Candidates are reminded to carry their National ID, arrive at least one hour before their scheduled time, and avoid bringing unnecessary baggage for security purposes.

The results of the aptitude tests are expected to be released by 6 October 2025. Following this, oral interviews will take place from 13 to 31 October, with a shortlist ratio of one candidate for every six positions.

