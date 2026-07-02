Government reassures bettors with pending claims as National Lottery operator ITHUBA closes shop

The National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board has assured Ugandan lottery players that valid prize claims and balances will be honoured despite ITHUBA Uganda's closure.

The National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board (NLGRB) has assured Ugandans with outstanding lottery prizes and account balances that their claims remain protected following the closure of operations by ITHUBA Uganda Limited.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The regulator in a statement said it is overseeing the transition after ITHUBA stopped offering National Lottery games on June 30 and ceased trading on July 1.

The Board said the operator remains legally bound to meet its obligations despite ending its operations.

"The Operator's cessation of operations does not relieve ITHUBA Uganda Limited of its obligations under the law, the National Lottery Licence, or the Concession Agreement," the statement said.

The regulator said it has been engaging the company over its financial and operational position and is working with relevant institutions to ensure an orderly transition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It added that all outstanding player balances, prize claims, operational records and other liabilities remain under its regulatory supervision.

The Board advised players with pending prize claims or account balances to contact ITHUBA Uganda through its official customer service channels while the regulator monitors the settlement of valid claims.

The assurance comes just over two years after ITHUBA launched Uganda's National Lottery in June 2024 as the country's first official lottery operator under the supervision of the NLGRB. The company introduced products including Lotto, PowerBall, Daily Lotto, Sportstake 10 and Spin4Cash, promising jackpots worth more than Shs2.5 billion.

ITHUBA entered Uganda after signing an agreement with the Ministry of Finance in 2023 to operate the National Lottery under a long-term concession.

At the time, the government said the lottery would generate revenue for public programmes in sectors such as education, health, infrastructure and sports while supporting economic growth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company's exit from Uganda comes shortly after the end of its role in South Africa, where it had operated the National Lottery for more than a decade.

ITHUBA's tenure ended in May 2026 after its licence expired, with Sizekhaya Holdings taking over operations from June 1 following a government licensing process.

During its time in South Africa, ITHUBA managed the country's National Lottery and Sports Pools and oversaw several record jackpot payouts while contributing funds to charitable causes.