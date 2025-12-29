Government moves to regulate Uganda flag over ‘misuse’

Hellen Seku, the Commissioner of the National Secretariat for the Patriotism Corps at State House

Hellen Seku, the Commissioner of the National Secretariat for the Patriotism Corps at State House

Commissioner Seku reminded the public of the legal requirements, specifically citing the regulations that prohibit the hoisting of the national flag on private buildings without express government permission.

Government has issued a warning regarding the management and display of the national flag.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hellen Seku, the Commissioner of the National Secretariat for the Patriotism Corps at State House, voiced concerns about the recent trend at political campaign rallies where the national flag is being violated.

Speaking at a gathering at the Kololo Independence Grounds over the weekend, where Kampala city garage operators and mechanics during a meeting with President Museveni, Seku condemned what she termed as a "disturbing" trend of flag desecration across the capital.

According to the Commissioner, the misuse of national symbols is a breach of established protocols.

She reminded the public of the legal requirements, specifically citing the regulations that prohibit the hoisting of the national flag on private buildings without express government permission.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NUP supporters have been bringing the national flag to campaign rallies

“We have a law known as the Flag and Emblems Act, Cat 181 which among others prohibits hoisting the national flag on any building,” she said.

“The flag cannot spend the night outside or stay out in rain. Under the law, you need government permission to raise the national flag anywhere, even if it is for business purposes.”

She urged business owners in garages, retail shops, and stalls to seek guidance from the Uganda Police or relevant government offices to ensure they are compliant with the law.

“The national flag has to be respected and cannot be misused anyhow. We have seen some people placing them on bodabodas and retail shops, and stalls; some in their kitchens and other unworthy places.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Historical Context and the National Flag Act

While the Commissioner referred to the rules as the Flag and Emblems Act, the primary legislation governing these symbols is the National Flag and Armorial Ensigns Act (Chapter 254 of the Laws of Uganda).

Hellen Seku, the Commissioner of the National Secretariat for the Patriotism Corps at State House

Enacted at the dawn of independence in 1962, this Act serves as the legal bedrock for Uganda’s national identity.

It criminalises any act that insults, ridicules, or brings the flag into contempt. Furthermore, it restricts the use of the flag for commercial purposes, ensuring that the Coat of Arms and the national colours are not exploited for trade or advertising without ministerial approval.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The government’s sudden focus on flag etiquette has not occurred in a vacuum.

The comments went viral almost immediately, sparking outrage among online communities who view the move as a politically motivated reaction.

This follows a recent trend where supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP) have prominently displayed the national flag at campaign rallies.