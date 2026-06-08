God, do you really need them more than us? - Baraka mourns dad's passing

Joshua Baraka has paid tribute to his late father, Pastor Okello Lawrence Habalu, whose burial is scheduled for June 9, 2026, in Kayunga District.

The passing of his father pushed Joshua Baraka into a moment of reflection.

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"Does God really need these people more than us here?" Baraka, the Wrong Places hitmaker, posted on X.

The singer's father, Pastor Okello Lawrence Habalu, died on the night of June 7, 2026. He was 57.

Funeral and burial arrangements released by the family confirmed that Pastor Habalu died on June 7, 2026.

Baraka's post attracted messages of sympathy from fans and followers.

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One commenter wrote: "Maybe God is also lonely 😭"

Another said: "At times, it's like God also get stressed and just look at things 🙌"

Another said: "Honestly, I don't believe God needs them more than we do but sometimes all we can do is trust God and cherish the memories they left behind."

Another wrote: "I will ask God the same question if at all I get a chance to see him eyes to eyes, otherwise sorry for the loss of your dad, May God strengthen you 🙏"

The funeral announcement described Pastor Okello Habalu as a man whose life touched many people. The family thanked God for the memories, love and service he shared with family, friends and the wider community.

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According to the funeral programme, a church service was scheduled for June 8, 2026, at Kamwokya Church of God in Kampala starting at 3pm.

The family said the burial would take place on June 9, 2026, in Bugolole, Kitimbwa, Kayunga District, beginning at 2pm.

Pastor Habalu was well known in church circles and is remembered by relatives and friends as a devoted Christian leader.

His death comes as his son, Joshua Baraka, continues to establish himself as one of Uganda's leading young music stars. Baraka has gained popularity in recent years through a string of successful songs that have attracted audiences in Uganda and across Africa.

The family said Pastor Habalu would be greatly missed by those whose lives he touched. They thanked supporters for standing with them during the difficult period and prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

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