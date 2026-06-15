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Gen Kainerugaba appoints Fadil to replace Kabanda as PLU General Secretary

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 08:53 - 15 June 2026
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Gen Kainerugaba and Kabanda
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The Chairman of the Patriotic League of Uganda and Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi has appointed the new General Secretary of PLU as Hon.Fadil Twalla, replacing Daudi Kabanda.

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Gen Kainerugaba thanked Kabanda for his excellent service

“I will work closely with him to achieve our objectives. I thank Hon.Kabanda for his 3 years of excellent service. He set the standard high for the position,” reads part of the statement posted on X

This is a developing story….

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