Fuel crisis: Tanzania’s Samia Suluhu cuts presidential motorcade to 4 cars

Suluhu said going forward, his motorcade will have only four vehicles while he rest of the teams will travel in one bus

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has ordered a sharp reduction in her official convoy, saying only four vehicles will now accompany her while the rest of her entourage travels by bus, as the country responds to rising fuel costs linked to the global energy shock.

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In remarks aimed at curbing what she described as excessive fuel use within government, Samia said official vehicles and trips had become too many and pledged to begin the cuts with her own movements.

“We have a crisis. Within the government we have excessive use of fuel. The vehicles are too many, the journeys are too many,” she said.

“I appeal to you; let us start cutting back on fuel usage. I will start with myself. Wherever I go, all the officers and big people with their cars follow behind me. Starting from today, wherever I go, I will pile all of them on a bus. One bus! My entourage will be my escorts, the police, my motorcade and an extra one behind. The rest are going to the bus…to cut fuel usage”

The directive comes as Tanzania, like many African economies that rely heavily on imported petroleum products, faces mounting pressure from the latest global fuel crisis.

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African governments have been forced to raise pump prices and review levies as the war in the Middle East disrupts fuel supplies and pushes up the cost of refined products across the continent.

Tanzania was among the countries hit by higher fuel prices, alongside Ghana, Malawi, Mauritania, Botswana and Mali.

At the centre of the crisis is the disruption to oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

The International Energy Agency said in March that the conflict had triggered the biggest oil supply disruption in history, with global supply expected to fall by about 8 million barrels per day, or nearly 8% of world demand, after the waterway was blocked.

Although a ceasefire has eased some fears, Reuters reported on April 9 that the global economy is still reeling from a shock that cut daily oil flows by 13% and liquefied natural gas by 20%, keeping energy prices elevated and supply chains under strain.

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The impact is being felt across Africa. Madagascar has declared a state of energy emergency, Senegal has restricted non-essential foreign travel by ministers, South Africa temporarily reduced its fuel levy to soften the blow on consumers, while Ethiopia and other countries have adopted conservation measures.

Kenya has also faced warnings from independent retailers about short supplies at some outlets, even as officials insist national stocks are adequate.