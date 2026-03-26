From the pulpit to the party: Bugembe joins Neon Raves lineup

This year’s Mbarara edition comes with a powerful twist, it will take place alongside the Mbarara City Marathon, blending the adrenaline of the marathon with the pulse of Uganda’s evolving music and dance culture.

Mbarara is set for an unforgettable cultural and entertainment spectacle as Tusker Lite Neon Raves returns on March 28, transforming the historic Mugaba Palace into a convergence point for music, dance and sport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This year’s Mbarara edition comes with a powerful twist, it will take place alongside the Mbarara City Marathon, blending the adrenaline of the marathon with the pulse of Uganda’s evolving music and dance culture.

At the heart of the experience is a carefully curated lineup led by Ugandan music icon T-Paul, gospel powerhouse Pastor Wilson Bugembe, and fast-rising star Fact Zamani, three artists representing different sounds, generations and audiences.

T-Paul, known for his timeless hits such as Sawa Sawa, Enafuya, Wanchekekya, Far Away, and crowd-moving stage presence, brings an yet energetic vibe that exhibits that the region has what it takes to hold their own on a big stage.

Alongside Ray-G, and Omega 256, T-Paul is one of the artists from Western Uganda whose sound has crossed over to the mainstream realm, he simply can’t be boxed as a regional artist.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He has graced stages at the Comedy Store and at the same time, he is one of the few that have staged fully fledged solo concerts at the Lugogo Cricket Oval.

In a surprising and refreshing addition to the Neon Raves stage, Pastor Wilson Bugembe introduces a gospel dimension to the lineup. His inclusion signals a broader, more inclusive approach to entertainment, one that reflects the diversity of Ugandan audiences.

With his emotionally charged performances and deeply rooted message, Bugembe is expected to deliver a moment of reflection and unity amid the high-energy atmosphere.

Adding a contemporary edge is Fact Zamani, one of the most exciting emerging voices on the scene. Representing the new school, his performance is anticipated to inject fresh energy into the night, connecting strongly with younger audiences and reinforcing the platform’s role in spotlighting rising talent.

The lineup is further strengthened by performances and sets from DJ Banx, MC Shukuran and DJ Mercy Pro, who will keep the energy flowing throughout the night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dance meets the spotlight

Beyond the music, the Neon Raves remains grounded in its signature dance competition. Six crews, Ice Breakers Dance Crew, TYG Dancers, Project Shadow Dancers, Eagle Dancers, The Mob Dancers and K2 Dancers, will battle it out in the regional finale after emerging from competitive auditions held in Mbarara.

Each crew brings a unique interpretation of street dance, Afro-fusion and amapiano-inspired movement, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown where precision, creativity and crowd connection will determine the winner.

Speaking ahead of the event, the Tusker Lite Brand Manager, Sandra Againe noted, “The Mbarara edition represents exactly what Tusker Lite stands for, bringing people together through shared experiences. With the marathon, the dance finale and a diverse music lineup, we are creating a platform that celebrates talent, energy and culture. Audiences can expect the very best from Mbarara’s dance crews, alongside exciting surprise performances that will make this a truly unforgettable Neon Raves experience.”

The fusion of the Neon Raves with the Mbarara City Marathon elevates the event into a full-day experience. What begins with endurance and grit on the road transitions into a night of expression and celebration under neon lights.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This integrated approach reflects the evolution of the Tusker Lite Neon Raves, from a regional dance competition into a multi-faceted cultural platform that connects sport, music and youth culture.