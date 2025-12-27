Advertisement

French Montana confirms verse for Joshua Baraka collaboration

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 10:10 - 27 December 2025
Joshua Baraka
French Montana has confirmed he has completed his verse for a possible collaboration with Ugandan singer Joshua Baraka as both prepare to perform at the AFCON 2025 Morocco Fanzone, where the Triplets Ghetto Kids are also present.
American rapper Karim Kharbouch, known as French Montana, has revealed he has already completed his verse in response to a call for a collaboration with Joshua Baraka.

"I just touch down in Moroccoooo 🔥 my verse done," Montana posted on X, reacting to a post that read: "All love from Uganda 🇺🇬, you once put us on the map, please do it again with @itsJoshuaBaraka 🙏🙏🙏. Happy holidays."

Montana, who was born in Morocco, is currently in the country, just like Joshua Baraka.

Both artistes are among performers hired for the 2025 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Morocco Fanzone.

A football fanzone is a dedicated space, often near stadiums or in public areas, where fans gather, socialise and watch matches on giant screens. It offers food, drinks, merchandise and live entertainment, creating a vibrant atmosphere, especially during tournaments such as the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Morocco-based singer will share the stage with French Montana, Davido, JoeBoy, StoneBwoy and other top continental stars.

The Africa Cup of Nations is a month-long tournament, with the grand finale set for January 18. This means extended football action and fanzone performances for the Ugandan singer.

Besides Baraka, Ugandan dance group Triplets Ghetto Kids are also in Morocco. They performed on December 20 at the Toma Football Tournament, a precursor fan activation for AFCON.

This will not be Montana’s first collaboration with Ugandans.

The Triplets Ghetto Kids have a long history with the headline performer after starring in the music video ‘Unforgettable’, featuring Swae Lee.

The global smash hit, shot in the slums of Kampala, has garnered 1.88 billion YouTube views in eight years and propelled the group to the international stage, including a performance at the BET Awards.

