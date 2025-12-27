French Montana confirms verse for Joshua Baraka collaboration

French Montana has confirmed he has completed his verse for a possible collaboration with Ugandan singer Joshua Baraka as both prepare to perform at the AFCON 2025 Morocco Fanzone, where the Triplets Ghetto Kids are also present.

"I just touch down in Moroccoooo 🔥 my verse done," Montana posted on X, reacting to a post that read: "All love from Uganda 🇺🇬, you once put us on the map, please do it again with @itsJoshuaBaraka 🙏🙏🙏. Happy holidays."

I just touch down in Moroccoooo 🔥 my verse done 🇺🇬 🇲🇦 https://t.co/OP42fee86F — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) December 27, 2025

Montana, who was born in Morocco, is currently in the country, just like Joshua Baraka.

Both artistes are among performers hired for the 2025 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Morocco Fanzone.

French Montana

A football fanzone is a dedicated space, often near stadiums or in public areas, where fans gather, socialise and watch matches on giant screens. It offers food, drinks, merchandise and live entertainment, creating a vibrant atmosphere, especially during tournaments such as the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Morocco-based singer will share the stage with French Montana, Davido, JoeBoy, StoneBwoy and other top continental stars.

The Africa Cup of Nations is a month-long tournament, with the grand finale set for January 18. This means extended football action and fanzone performances for the Ugandan singer.

Besides Baraka, Ugandan dance group Triplets Ghetto Kids are also in Morocco. They performed on December 20 at the Toma Football Tournament, a precursor fan activation for AFCON.

This will not be Montana’s first collaboration with Ugandans.

How the Triplets Ghetto Kids teach us diversity in work-life balance/Instagram

The Triplets Ghetto Kids have a long history with the headline performer after starring in the music video ‘Unforgettable’, featuring Swae Lee.